TALENT, Ore. -- More than $73-million dollars was awarded to wildfire-affected counties across the state. Helping rebuild affordable homes for families and people in Talent. Seven million of those funds will go towards affordable housing to convert the Talent Mobile Estates into a resident-owned neighborhood. CASA of Oregon has been able to jumpstart this project with the help of the local non-profit Coalición Fortaleza.

TALENT, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO