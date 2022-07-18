ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Police investigating shooting in Mattapan

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0889ps_0gj6wErl00
Mattapan shooting

BOSTON — Boston Police are at the scene of a shooting in Mattapan.

A Boston Police spokesperson said officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Norfolk and Elizabeth Streets around 9:14 p.m.

They found a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

Police are still awaiting word on the victim’s condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

wash your ass
3d ago

June and July- DORCHESTER HAVE HAD THE MOAT SHOOTING THIS YEAR. Yet, Boston police department will need the publics help identifying OR if 🫵🏽 hear anything please call this number. 😹😹😹 ENOUGH it’s ENOUGH. AND CAN YALL SAVE SOME TIME AND HIRED 🎉FIRST48 🎉. Because at this point. We need them!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arrest made in Wilmington hit-and-run investigation

WILMINGTON, Mass. — A Billerica woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Wilmington Wednesday morning. Police identified the suspect as 52-year-old Karen Haught. She has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing injury. A heavily damaged car was towed from her home Wednesday...
WILMINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norfolk, MA
City
Mattapan, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Police investigation in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating what appears to be a shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Winston Road. Police taped off a large portion of that area and shell casings could be seen on the ground as officers placed evidence markers on the street.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Police#Shooting#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating apparent homicide in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an apparent homicide in Everett. Police responded to a Central Street home around 4:22 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an unresponsive man. They found a 38-year-old man dead inside the home, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said. The investigation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
WWLP

Fugitive murder suspect captured in Massachusetts

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WPRI) — A Pennsylvania murder suspect believed to have been hiding in Rhode Island or Massachusetts was arrested Thursday night. Wagner Ernesto Tejeda-Pena, 24, was taken into custody in Lawrence, according to Boston police. Tejeda-Pena was wanted for allegedly shooting and killing another person in Philadelphia on...
LAWRENCE, MA
mspnews.org

TROOPERS ARREST MAN WITH FIREARM, NARCOTICS

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Trooper Thomas Shruhan, assigned to State Police-Milton, was on patrol stropped at a red traffic signal on West Street and Hyde Park Ave in Hyde Park. As Trooper Shruhan’ s signal turned green he began into the intersection but had to stop short due to a Honda sedan that failed to stop for the intersecting red signal. Trooper Shruhan also observed the Honda to have illegally tinted windows. He caught up to the Honda then initiated a traffic stop.
MILTON, MA
NECN

4 New Arrests in Probe Into Fatal Shooting of Teenager in Quincy

Four children were arrested Tuesday in the investigation into the deadly shooting of a Massachusetts high school student in February, prosecutors said. The investigation into the death of Nathan Paul, a 17-year-old Weymouth High School student, continues as the juveniles were being brought to court to face charges including stealing from Paul, Norfolk District Attorney Michal Morrissey said.
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Lowell man sentenced to 7 years for attempting to sell guns on Snapchat

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man was sentenced to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release in connection with advertising the sale of guns on Snapchat, according to the Massachusetts Department of Justice. Officials said that in 2019 and 2020, Juan Aparicio posted videos on his...
LOWELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Framingham police officer saves choking baby’s life

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham Police say a mom and dad of a 2-month-old ran into the police station Tuesday, frantically looking for help when their baby was in distress. “Everything unfolded pretty quickly,” said Deputy Chief Victor Pereira. Pereira says Officer Ryan Porter jumped to help. “Coincidentally, he...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Shot in the Leg on Blue Hill Avenue

A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg near Grove Hall Mecca Mall on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston, according to authorities. Boston EMS confirmed that they took the woman to an area hospital shortly after midnight Wednesday. Boston police said the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
109K+
Followers
117K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy