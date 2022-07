Click here to read the full article. Spier Films will serve as a co-production partner on Kelsey Egan’s upcoming sci-fi thriller “Outer Edges.” Led by Mike Auret, the Cape Town and London-based production, financing and sales company is behind the likes of Berlinale Golden Bear winner “U-Carmen eKhayelitsha” and Mads Mikkelsen-starrer “The Salvation.” Egan’s film, in advanced development and about to be unveiled at Frontieres’ Forum, will focus on a group of space travelers on their way to a new Earth. As they get stranded on a strange planet, they are confronted by alternate versions of themselves. “What would it be like, having...

