Rockers snap losing streak

HIGH POINT — For a game at least, the Rockers broke the curse.

Xander Wiel cracked two homers, Jerry Downs added one and Ivan Pineyro delivered a gem of a pitching start as High Point topped Southern Maryland 4-1 on Sunday, snapping a 10-game losing streak to start the Atlantic League second half.

“Baseball is a tough game,” Wiel said. “There’s peaks and valleys. We’ve been looking for something to get us jump started. There have been days when we swung the bats well and the pitching wasn’t there and days when we pitched well and we didn’t swing it well. It was good to get everything on the same page and hopefully we can carry this as we go on.”

Wiel hit a homer with Ben Aklinski aboard in the third, and he and Downs smacked solo shots separated by one batter in the fifth. It was the fifth two-homer game of the season for Wiel, who raised his total for the season to 20. Downs hit his 11th of the year on the same day that his brother Jeter, who plays for the Boston Red Sox, hit his first Major League home run.

Pineyro went eight innings as he and ninth-inning closer Ryan Dull combined in holding the Blue Crabs scoreless after the first in the game that started 71 minutes late because of rain at Truist Point.

“The sticks needed to wake up,” Wiel said. “We had some big swings. Jerry had a big swing, Michael Russell had been seeing it well and I had a couple of big swings. Pineyro pitched great for us. That set the tone for us. Him going eight strong was the story of the day.”

Pineyro (3-1) struck out seven and walked none as he limited the Blue Crabs to one run and five hits. Dull allowed a hit and struck out two in the ninth in earning his fifth save.

Pineyro gave up the run in the first when Michael Wielansky walked, went to second on a passed ball and scored on Zach Collier’s single.

“Junior Rincon knows Pineyro really well and since Junior has gotten here, he’s been talking to him about pitching off his fastball,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “(Pineyro) has thrown the ball 90 miles an hour maybe twice this year. Tonight, he was 89-92 all night and pitching off his fastball. Hat’s off to Rincon. He’s been busting Pineyro’s tail. His fastball is there. He just hasn’t been using it.”

The win was the first for High Point (40-37, 1-10) since closing the first half with an 8-1 triumph at Gastonia. Southern Maryland, which won the first-half title in the North Division, is 55-23 and 7-5 in the second half.

Outside of an 11-2 loss to Lancaster on Thursday, the Rockers lost by a total 15 runs during the streak. Five of the losses were by a run each, and two were by two each.

“It’s a big deep breath for everybody,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “We just haven’t gotten over the top. I said to one of the umpires last night that in 10 days we haven’t helped a lead for more than seven minutes. We’d get it and give it up. But it’s over and we’ve got to look past all that.

Some members of the team burned sage-scented candles in the clubhouse before the game in an attempt to change their luck.

“We were trying anything,” Wiel said. “Baseball is a superstitious game. A lot of it’s jokes more than anything. But we were trying anything to get the mojo turned. It was a team effort. We had three or four sage candles going.”

The Rockers start a three-game series at Lexington on Tuesday then return home for a three-game series against Gastonia beginning on Friday.