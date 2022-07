It looks like a bus ride on the Big Island will continue to be free of charge for at least another two and a half years. The Hawai‘i County Council Finance Committee on Tuesday, July 19, forwarded Bill 190 to the full council level with a favorable recommendation. The measure would extend the temporary suspension of fares for all Hele-On fixed bus routes and paratransit services through Dec. 31, 2025.

HAWAII STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO