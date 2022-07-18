ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Bowser claims illegal immigrants crowding DC homeless shelters are asylum seekers 'tricked' onto buses

By Lindsay Kornick
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser appeared on CBS’ "Face the Nation" on Sunday to discuss the persistent homelessness problem plaguing her city. Host Margaret Brennan brought up a Washington Post report that suggested homeless shelters are now being filled with illegal immigrants being bused in from Texas and...

Comments / 83

Biden Harris a joke
3d ago

LOL Washington DC feeling the pinch of the illegal how funny how they say it Abbott fault but its Biden doing !!! maybe the democrats will do something now.

Reply(8)
74
LongSummerDays
3d ago

Time to bus the rest of their illegals to every inner city in dem states. They wanted them, they can have them. I will enjoy seeing them all crowd in together and competing for housing and jobs. Hahaha, they should have been careful what they demanded for now they are most;y the ones that will suffer for it. I'm not willing to keep subsidizing Biden's rising cost of lving. Let dems show us the sort of voters they really mostly have.

Reply
65
Guest
2d ago

But isn’t DC a sanctuary city? You should love taking all these illegals in to care for them. This is just so funny. Democrats talk big about taking care of the poor and suffering until reality hits them in the face. LOL

Reply
56
 

Fox News

Texas rancher finds migrants hiding on her property: 'We are being invaded'

A Texas Rancher continues to witness the border crisis firsthand, as she has seen illegal immigrants on her property. Stephanie Crisp-Canales joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to share how her family has been affected by the lack of border security and called out the Biden administration for not helping residents and communities being impacted each day.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

The 'Joe Biden body bags' continue to worsen due to Biden's 'dereliction of duty' at southern border: Sen Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz said the "Joe Biden body bags keep getting worse" as a result of President Biden's "dereliction of duty" at the southern border Friday on "Hannity." SEN. CRUZ: The body bags are piling up. We saw just a few weeks ago over 50 illegal immigrants in a tractor trailer outside of San Antonio die of heat exposure, including kids as young as 13. Last year, we had 100,000 people die of drug overdoses with this fentanyl explosion. And the Joe Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse and worse. And Sean, the only good thing of all of this horror is it's opening people's eyes. I think November is going to be a red tidal wave. I think South Texas is going to turn red. And if and when Republicans retake Congress, I believe one of the very first priorities is that we should impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. I think the House will do that. And the Senate needs to conduct a trial. We need to put on a trial, and put on the evidence of the people [who] are suffering and dying as a result of Joe Biden's dereliction of duty.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Los Angeles Times

The woman who brought down Roe vs. Wade wants to take abortion battle to California

ATLANTA — Perhaps more than any other woman, Marjorie Dannenfelser is responsible for thefall of Roe vs. Wade. The president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a nonprofit group that works to end abortion in the United States by electing antiabortion politicians, Dannenfelser has dedicated her adult life to outlawing abortion. In 2016, she played a key role in getting President Trump to commit to appoint U.S. Supreme Court justices who oppose abortion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Capitol Police arrest 181 people including congresswoman at abortion rights protest near Supreme Court

Democratic US Rep Judy Chu was among 181 people arrested near the US Supreme Court on 30 June following an abortion rights protest in the wake of a ruling to strike down constitutional protections for abortion.US Capitol Police reported 181 people were arrested for “crowding, obstructing or incommoding” an intersection near the court and the US Senate office building during a protest organised by abortion rights advocacy groups.Congresswoman Chu was the lead author of the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that passed the US House of Representatives that, if signed into law, would codify abortion protections affirmed by...
PROTESTS
FOXBusiness

California law requiring property owners to pay one month’s rent to legally evicted tenants is upheld

A federal appeals court has upheld a 2020 California law forcing property owners who legally evict tenants to pay one month of their rent to reduce relocation costs. Under the law, AB 1482, rent increases are limited to 10% a year in areas without rent control. It also offers financial assistance to renters who are evicted because the owner decided to move or convert the property into a condo.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Migrant caravan marching north ENDS their journey after just two days - and 24 hours before July 4 after Mexico handed 3,000 residence permits - after UN report said the border is at its deadliest in history

Thousands of migrants part of a caravan that started in southern Mexico ended their travels toward the U.S. border just two days after setting off when they were handed permits to stay in the country for 30 days. Mexican officials handed out 3,000 temporary residence permits on Sunday and ended...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

And just like that, AOC is against public officials being ‘harassed’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and her hypocrisy were on display this week as she bemoaned being harassed by political jester Alex Stein. “AOC, my favorite big booty Latina,” Alex Stein said as the New York congresswoman walked into the Capitol. "I love you, AOC. You’re my favorite. She wants to kill babies and she’s so beautiful. She looks very beautiful in that dress. Very sexy. Look at that booty on AOC. That’s my favorite big booty Latina. Look how sexy she looks in that dress.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
