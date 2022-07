A Hall County man is in the Hall County jail after an officer-involved shooting: deputies say they shot 34 year-old Randy Berry as he held a woman while armed with a hatchet, dousing her and himself with gas. Berry was shot and wounded, treated for his injuries, and then booked into the County lockup in Gainesville. His family says Berry suffers from mental illness.

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO