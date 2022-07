ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish school system is still short nearly 100 teachers despite the school year scheduled to start in just a few weeks. Per a report from our partners at NOLA.com, despite the parish filling 235 vacancies during the summer months, there are still roughly 96 job vacancies. The district employs 5,600 people at its 55 campuses, and classes begin Aug. 8.

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO