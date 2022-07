A man and woman were carjacked at gunpoint early Saturday in the lower French Quarter. New Orleans police said they were summoned at 12:24 a.m. to the 1300 block of Dauphine Street, between Barracks Street and Esplanade Avenue, where three men had stolen the vehicle from the man, 39, and the woman, 38. The car is a white BMW X1 with Texas license NBM4869.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO