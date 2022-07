In September, Assisted Living Home Care Services Inc. observed its 25th anniversary in business by relocating to a new headquarters complex in Cheshire, Connecticut. According to Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mario D’Aquila, the family-owned senior home care company switched from its longtime setting in Meriden, Connecticut, because “we were expanding our business operations and we really ran out of space. We decided to move to a location where we’d have more options to expand our business for future growth, and Cheshire was the town to do that.”

CHESHIRE, CT ・ 14 HOURS AGO