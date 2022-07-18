Flash Flood Warning issued for Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 00:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Floyd; Knott; Letcher; Perry; Pike A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Letcher, east central Perry, southern Knott, south central Floyd and southwestern Pike Counties through 200 AM EDT At 137 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Anco, or near Hazard, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Hindman, Smithsboro, Cody and Amburgey around 145 AM EDT. Littcarr, Dirk, Carr Creek, Redfox, Amelia, Brinkley, Ivis and Leburn around 150 AM EDT. Bath, Pippa Passes, Pine Top, Spider, Colson, Nealy, May, Sackett, Isom and Mallie around 155 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Fleming-Neon, Omaha, Ivan, Democrat, Drew, Lester, Deane, Polly, Lucastown and Hall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

