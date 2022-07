ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Hot temperatures are in the forecast for Southwest and Central Virginia over the next several days. Wednesday will start with some patchy fog and morning temperatures in the 60s. More sunshine is expected across the region with high temperatures in the middle and upper 80s in the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Southside, Central Virginia, and the Roanoke Valley will have highs in the hot lower and middle 90s.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO