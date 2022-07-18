ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches Parish, LA

Silver alert canceled, body of Natchitoches Parish man found

By Christa Swanson
 3 days ago

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office cancelled a silver alert for a man missing from Provencal after his body was located Monday afternoon.

Silver alert cancelled for David LeDoux from Provencal (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies stated in a release that friends searching for 61-year-old David LeDoux found his truck around 12:00 p.m. The 2006 Dodge pickup truck was parked in the woods behind his home on the 700 block of Robeline-Provencal Rd.

Detectives and deputies investigating the crime scene say LeDoux’s body was inside the vehicle. Natchitoches Parish Asst. Coroner Steven Clanton pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Officials report he died of a gunshot wound. Foul play is not suspected.

He was last seen around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night at his home. His family reported him missing Sunday after they were unable to find him at several locations he is known to frequent.

NPSO says they are grateful to the public for their assistance in searching for him. They ask that if you know of someone suffering from a mental health crisis, contact the new National Suicide Hotline at 988.

