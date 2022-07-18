Adams County man killed in single-vehicle crash

CHESTER COUNTY – State Police in Chester County are investigating a fatal crash. Troopers responded yesterday around 5:42 a.m. to U.S. Route 1 North at the Forge Road overpass in East Nottingham Township for a report of a wrong way driver. A vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. Authorities say the wrong way driver, a 24-year-old man from Rising Sun, Maryland, struck another vehicle head on. He was transported to Christiana Hospital for his injuries. The driver of the vehicle that was struck, 32-year-old Kelly Felts of Nottingham, died at the scene. State Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.

