ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

Adams County man killed in single-vehicle crash

By George Stockburger
abc27.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man has died after a single-vehicle accident on Friday. According to the York County Coroner’s Office, 38-year-old Travis Gladfelter was driving...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 1

Related
wdac.com

Fatal Chester County Crash Investigated

CHESTER COUNTY – State Police in Chester County are investigating a fatal crash. Troopers responded yesterday around 5:42 a.m. to U.S. Route 1 North at the Forge Road overpass in East Nottingham Township for a report of a wrong way driver. A vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. Authorities say the wrong way driver, a 24-year-old man from Rising Sun, Maryland, struck another vehicle head on. He was transported to Christiana Hospital for his injuries. The driver of the vehicle that was struck, 32-year-old Kelly Felts of Nottingham, died at the scene. State Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man convicted on charges from 2021 car chase

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A jury has found a man guilty on one count of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer and one count of recklessly endangering another person from an incident from April 2021. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, 28-year-old Videl Little...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

No Injuries Reported, Vehicles Damaged In Frederick County As Driver Ignores 'Boulevard Rule'

Two cars suffered substantial damage after a driver in Maryland failed to adhere to the “Boulevard Rule” and made an illegal left turn, causing a crash. Members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a busy stretch of Route 355 at the intersection of New Technology Way in Maryland, where there was a reported crash during rush hour on Tuesday, July 19, officials said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wdac.com

Lancaster County Crash Victim Identified

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has identified the Millersville woman who died in July 15th crash on Route 222 south at Hunsicker Road in Manheim Township. 33-year-old Erika Crossen was pronounced dead on the scene. Her vehicle struck another vehicle with one male occupant. The male driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The Coroner’s Office says an examination was performed and forensic results are currently pending.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Pleasant, PA
York County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Gettysburg, PA
Adams County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
York County, PA
Adams County, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Adams County, PA
York County, PA
Accidents
WGAL

York County police officer saves baby in cardiac arrest

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Susquehanna Valley police officers answer hundreds of calls every day. A veteran officer in Penn Township, York County, recently got a call he'll never forget, and it was a matter of life and death. Officer Michael Smith and baby Carson will forever share a special...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Firefighters injured in Adams County collapse

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two firefighters were taken to the hospital Tuesday after being knocked down fighting a fire in Adams County. The fire happened in the 1600 block of Wenksville Road in Menallen Township near Biglerville. The Vigilant Hose Company said an area over a bay door collapsed...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 men injured Tuesday in central Pa. shooting

A 45-year-old and 52-year-old man were injured in a Tuesday evening shooting in York, city police said. Shots were fired around 8:08 p.m. on the 500 block of East Boundary Avenue, according to police. Both men are expected to survive, police said. The 45-year-old is receiving treatment at a local...
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Pennsylvania State Police#Traffic Accident#Wellspan York Hospital#Abc27 News
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Tattooed Man Wanted For Escape, Theft, Destroying Property In Carroll County

An alert has been issued by the Caroll County Sheriff’s Office as they attempt to locate a man who is wanted on multiple charges following a reported 2010 bank robbery. Brentyn Scott Finn, 33, who was convicted of robbing an Eldersburg Susquehanna Bank branch, according to the Baltimore Sun, is again wanted in Carroll County, the sheriff's office announced on Wednesday, July 20.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
wdac.com

Lancaster County Motorcycle Crash Claims Life

MANOR TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash. On Sunday, July 17 at 4:27 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Letort Road in Manor Township for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Officers and EMS arrived and began performing life-saving efforts on the rider. The motorcyclist was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, but died from their injuries. Their identity has not yet been released. The Lancaster County Crash Investigation Team responded to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Manor Township Police at 717-299-5231.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
local21news.com

Man dies one day after crashing head-on into stone wall

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On July 15, a 38-year-old male, Travis Gladfelter, was sent to Wellspan York Hospital following a single vehicle crash on the 1400 block of Fleshman Mill Rd in Mount Pleasant Township, Adams County. According to the York County Coroner's Officer, on July 16, they were...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man charged for robbing victim at knifepoint

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Jairo Pedro Rodriguez, 42, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania was arrested and charged after police say he robbed a person at knifepoint, stealing approximately $700 of jewelry. Police say Rodriguez made confrontational statements towards the victim at the entrance of a store and then followed him to...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating shots fired in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County 911 dispatchers confirmed that there were gunshots fired near 17th and Derry Streets in Harrisburg at approximately 10 p.m. on July 20. It is unclear at this time if there are any victims, injuries, or suspects. This is a developing story. Stay up...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Chambersburg Orbeez/BB shooter wanted

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg Police are looking for the people responsible for shooting BB and/or Orbeez guns at drivers. Police say on July 16 they received a report of suspects inside a Toyota Corolla shooting BBs and/or Orbeez on S. Federal Street. Police say a brown Acura with other occupants inside were also shooting back.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
local21news.com

17-year-old dies from injuries nine days after vehicle crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On July 15, the York County Corner's Office was called to the Wellspan York Hospital for the death of a 17-year-old relating to a vehicle crash nine days prior. The crash took place on July 6, around 8:30 p.m., at the 500 block of Hunterstown...
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy