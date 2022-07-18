FORECAST: Dangerous heat expected by Tuesday, air quality alert issued for Monday

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the lower 70s. A return to a southerly wind overnight will set us up for the next wave of heat arriving Tuesday. Tuesday is expected to bring the heat, with sunny skies and a steady south wind. That combination typically sends temperatures soaring in July and this day looks to be no different. Expect a mild morning, with lows in the lower 70s, then a rebound into the upper 90s to near 100 by the middle of the afternoon. Intense heat will blanket our area for the rest of the workweek before even warmer air moves in this weekend. Several long streaks will possibly end if we are able to hit triple digits in the coming days. Kansas City has not officially hit 100 degrees in four years.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO