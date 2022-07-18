ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FORECAST: Dangerous heat expected by Tuesday, air quality alert issued for Monday

By Erin Little
KCTV 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A Storm Track 5 Weather Alert is posted Monday due...

www.kctv5.com

KCTV 5

MARC issues orange Ozone Alert for Tuesday, July 19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Mid-America Regional Council Air Quality Program has issued an orange Ozone Alert for Tuesday, July 19. This means that there is an unhealthy amount of ground-level ozone expected in the Kansas City region. The orange level indicates that “active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Next wave of intense heat arrives Tuesday

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the lower 70s. A return to a southerly wind overnight will set us up for the next wave of heat arriving Tuesday. Tuesday is expected to bring the heat, with sunny skies and a steady south wind. That combination typically sends temperatures soaring in July and this day looks to be no different. Expect a mild morning, with lows in the lower 70s, then a rebound into the upper 90s to near 100 by the middle of the afternoon. Intense heat will blanket our area for the rest of the workweek before even warmer air moves in this weekend. Several long streaks will possibly end if we are able to hit triple digits in the coming days. Kansas City has not officially hit 100 degrees in four years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

‘Coolest’ forecasted day of the week brings temperatures in the 90s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Major summer heat will expand through the next several days. However, Monday afternoon temperatures will remain more on the seasonal side. The upper 80s and lower 90s will be common with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. Original high pressure builds by tomorrow and will bring a southwesterly flow.
KANSAS CITY, MO
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5

Orange Ozone Alert issued for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) --- For the first time this summer, Kansas City will be under an orange Ozone Alert for Monday. The alert was issued on Sunday by SkyCast. When the alert is issued, it’s recommended that active children and adults --- along with those with respiratory diseases --- should limit their time outdoors.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City doctor reminds people of early signs of heatstroke

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With temperatures soaring this week, doctors want to remind people when going outside to take precautions. "When it's this hot outside, your body is just not used to that," said Dr. Adam Algren, of University Health. It's been a really hot July. "Eight days out...
KANSAS CITY, MO
#Air Quality#Ozone#Excessive Heat Warning#Storm Track
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KCTV 5

Kansas City gas prices continue to dip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Prices at the pump continue to dip in Kansas City!. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Kansas City has dropped 44.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stands 16.6 cents lower than last week. Although prices have declined recently, Kansas City customers are still paying an average of $1.29 more than this time last year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Ahead of possible storms, Kansans warned to stay safe from lightning

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of possible storms over the weekend, Kansans have been given tips about how to stay safe from lightning strikes. Douglas County Emergency Management said on Friday, July 15, that there is no place outdoors that is safe from a lightning strike. The only safe place from lightning is inside a building or an enclosed vehicle.
KCTV 5

House fire in Gardner displaces 6 people, multiple pets

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - A house fire in Gardner Wednesday morning displaced two adults, four children, and all their pets. According to Fire District #1 of Johnson County, it happened in the 1100 block of E. Park St. just before 8 a.m. Notes made during the 911 call indicated there...
GARDNER, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City, Mo. police work to keep K9s safe during heatwave

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The Kansas City, Mo. Police Department is making sure its K-9s stay cool as the heat rises. The police department said all of its K-9 vehicles are equipped with heat alarms. The system monitors the inside temperature on both sides of the vehicle. If it...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Hover board crash at Lake Perry’s ‘Party Cove’ reported by Kansas Game Wardens

LAKE PERRY (KSNT) – An incident involving a hover board has Kansas game wardens asking for help from the public. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Game Wardens division, a boating accident occurred at Perry Lake in the evening on Saturday, July 9. The incident reportedly took place in the area of Sough Creek Bridge, better known to local residents as “Party Cove.”
PERRY, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City police work to keep their K-9s cool on the job

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When the temperatures get this high, Kansas City police officers try everything they can to remain cool. But, those who are part of the K-9 Unit have more of a responsibility than just having to take care of themselves. A little handheld device is a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Man in serious condition after motorcycle crash, taken to Topeka hospital

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. At 4:54 p.m. on July 19, 2022 at the Dragoon River bridge on U.S. Highway 75 a man crashed when his motorcycle suffered a tire failure. The 50-year-old driver was taken to a Topeka hospital in serious condition.
TOPEKA, KS

