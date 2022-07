Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus has been selected as the new home of a mural that the entire Salina community can enjoy. Salina Arts & Humanities loans out city-owned art to spaces where the community can enjoy them and K-State Salina has been selected to be the new home of the Birds of a Feather mural. It depicts a joyful hummingbird drinking nectar from a flower with vibrant colors accompanying the image to illustrate the beauty of nature.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO