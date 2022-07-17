ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Acting Uvalde police chief on day of school massacre placed on administrative leave

By Hogan Gore, Austin American-Statesman
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iei0V_0gj6nUUg00

AUSTIN, Texas — Uvalde city leaders on Sunday placed acting police Chief Lt. Mariano Pargas on administrative leave as they launch an internal review of the department’s response to Texas’ deadliest school shooting.

The moves follow the Sunday release of a 77-page report by a Texas House committee charged with reviewing the action taken by law enforcement during the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary. Former Austin police detective Jesse Prado, a private investigator, will conduct the investigation.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin echoed the sentiment from the report’s findings that "systemic failures and egregious poor decision making" were factors in the shooting and subsequently in the decision to place Pargas, who was acting police chief on the day of the school massacre, on leave.

"We feel like that was the right call until we get all of the facts,'' McLaughlin said.

City officials did not say whether Pargas would continue to be paid.

UVALDE SCHOOL SHOOTING REPORT: Preliminary probe finds 'systemic failures' by various authorities

'THEY WILL BE REGRETTING THEIR INACTION FOREVER': Experts say Uvalde shooting response went horribly wrong

The internal investigation will delve into whether Pargas was responsible for taking command, steps taken to establish that command and the interaction between the number of responding agencies.

“We agree with the committee’s review of the incident, there was a failure of command,” McLaughlin said in a release. ”We want to know which agency took what specific actions to take command, and where did the critical breakdown occur."

Some of the footage shows students being rescued through windows in classrooms away from the shooting in Rooms 111 and 112. One officer uses a collapsible baton to smash a window as another yells into the opening: "Is anybody in here? Police! I want everyone to come to the window right now."

As children are carefully helped out to avoid broken glass, they run to waiting officers in a nearby parking lot. "It's OK. It's OK. Run, run. run!" an officer says.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Acting Uvalde police chief on day of school massacre placed on administrative leave

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
easttexasradio.com

Families Of Uvalde Victims Want Charges Filed

Families of the victims of Texas’ mass school shooting want the police officers criminally charged, but experts say that’s a high bar to clear. Professor Alex del Carmen teaches criminology at Tarleton State University in Fort Worth. He says there will be a lot of pressure on the district attorney to bring the case before a grand jury. He doubts the officers will be charged criminally, despite the report showing they waited more than one hour to enter the classroom and confront the gunman.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Administrative Leave#School Shooting#Austin Police#Violent Crime#Texas House
NBC News

Uvalde police bodycam video highlights chaos and delays

Dramatic police bodycam video from the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers in May shows multiple officers expressing confusion and doubt over the delay in moving in on the shooter. “People are gonna ask why we’re taking so long,” an off-camera officer can be heard saying...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AFP

Report finds 'lackadaisical' police response to Texas school shooting

Texas state lawmakers on Sunday slammed law enforcement's slow response to the shooting in Uvalde, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers, saying more decisive action could have saved lives. According to the text, which does not incriminate certain police teams over others, law enforcement officers "failed to adhere to their active shooter training, and they failed to prioritize saving the lives of innocent victims over their own safety."
UVALDE, TX
AOL Corp

Uvalde report: 400 officers but ‘egregiously poor’ decisions

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, but “egregiously poor decision-making” resulted in more than an hour of chaos before the gunman who took 21 lives was finally confronted and killed, according to a damning investigative report released Sunday.
UVALDE, TX
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

540K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy