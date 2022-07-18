ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The downside of digital transformation: why organisations must allow for those who can’t or won’t move online

By Harminder Singh, Associate Professor of Business Information Systems, Auckland University of Technology, Angsana A. Techatassanasoontorn, Associate Professor of Information Systems, Auckland University of Technology, Bill Doolin, Professor of Technology and Organisation, Auckland University of Technology, Antonio Diaz Andrade, Professor of Business Information Systems, Auckland University of Technology
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=053ftA_0gj6nRqV00
Getty Images

We hear the phrase “digital transformation” a lot these days. It’s often used to describe the process of replacing functions and services that were once done face-to-face by human beings with online interactions that are faster, more convenient and “empower” the user .

But does digital transformation really deliver on those promises? Or does the seemingly relentless digitalisation of life actually reinforce existing social divides and inequities?

Take banking, for example. Where customers once made transactions with tellers at local branches, now they’re encouraged to do it all online. As branches close it leaves many, especially older people , struggling with what was once an easy, everyday task.

Or consider the now common call centre experience involving an electronic voice, menu options, chatbots and a “user journey” aimed at pushing customers online.

As organisations and government agencies in Aotearoa New Zealand and elsewhere grapple with the call to become more “digital”, we have been examining the consequences for those who find the process difficult or marginalising.

Since 2021 we’ve been working with the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) and talking with public and private sector organisations that use digital channels to deliver services. Our findings suggest there is much still to be done to find the right balance between the digital and non-digital.

The ‘problematic’ non-user

The dominant view now suggests the pursuit of a digitally enabled society will allow everyone to lead a “frictionless” life. As the government’s own policy document, Towards a Digital Strategy for Aotearoa , states:

Digital tools and services can enable us to learn new skills, transact with ease, and to receive health and well-being support at a time that suits us and without the need to travel from our homes.

Of course, we’re already experiencing this new world. Many public and private services increasingly are available digitally by default . Non-digital alternatives are becoming restricted or even disappearing.

Read more: The digital divide leaves millions at a disadvantage during the coronavirus pandemic

There are two underlying assumptions to the view that everyone can or should interact digitally.

First, it implies that those who can’t access digital services (or prefer non-digital options) are problematic or deficient in some way – and that this can be overcome simply through greater provision of technology, training or “nudging” non-users to get on board.

Second, it assumes digital inclusion – through increasing the provision of digital services – will automatically increase social inclusion.

Neither assumption is necessarily true.

‘Digital enforcement’

The CAB (which has mainly face-to-face branches throughout New Zealand) has documented a significant increase in the number of people who struggle to access government services because the digital channel was the default or only option.

The bureau argues that access to public services is a human right and, by implication, the move to digital public services that aren’t universally accessible deprives some people of that right.

In earlier research, we refer to this form of deprivation as “ digital enforcement ” – defined as a process of dispossession that reduces choices for individuals.

Read more: Digital inequality: why can I enter your building – but your website shows me the door?

Through our current research we find the reality of a digitally enabled society is, in fact, far from perfect and frictionless. Our preliminary findings point to the need to better understand the outcomes of digital transformation at a more nuanced, individual level.

Reasons vary as to why a significant number of people find accessing and navigating online services difficult. And it’s often an intersection of multiple causes related to finance, education, culture, language, trust or well-being.

Even when given access to digital technology and skills, the complexity of many online requirements and the chaotic life situations some people experience limit their ability to engage with digital services in a productive and meaningful way.

The human factor

The resulting sense of disenfranchisement and loss of control is regrettable, but it isn’t inevitable. Some organisations are now looking for alternatives to a single-minded focus on transferring services online.

They’re not completely removing call centre or client support staff, but instead using digital technology to improve human-centred service delivery .

Read more: 'Sorry, I don’t understand that' – the trouble with chatbots and how to use them better

Other organisations are considering partnerships with intermediaries who can work with individuals who find engaging with digital services difficult. The Ministry of Health, for example, is supporting a community-based Māori health and social services provider to establish a digital health hub to improve local access to health care.

Our research is continuing, but we can already see evidence – from the CAB itself and other large organisations – of the benefits of moving away from an uncritical focus on digital transformation.

By doing so, the goal is to move beyond a divide between those who are digitally included and excluded, and instead to encourage social inclusion in the digital age. That way, organisations can still move forward technologically – but not at the expense of the humans they serve.

Angsana A. Techatassanasoontorn has received funding from Internet NZ, Auckland Council and MBIE for the 2017 World Internet Project New Zealand Survey.

Antonio Diaz Andrade is affiliated with the Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa and has received funding from InternetNZ, MBIE and Auckland Council for the 2017 World Internet Project New Zealand Survey.

Bill Doolin and Harminder Singh do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Australia’s central climate policy pays people to grow trees that already existed. Taxpayers – and the environment – deserve better

The federal government has launched an independent review of Australia’s central climate policy, the Emissions Reduction Fund, after we and others raised serious concerns about its integrity. The review will examine, among other issues, whether several ways of earning credits under the scheme lead to genuine emissions reductions. One method singled out for scrutiny involves regrowing native forests to store carbon from the atmosphere. Our new analysis suggests the vast majority of carbon storage credited under this method either has not occurred, or would have occurred anyway. Here we explain why. The background The Emissions Reduction Fund provides carbon credits to projects that reduce...
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

What’s climate got to do with electoral reform? More than you might think

What do electoral laws, social media, climate change and secure work have in common? All have been prioritised for reform by the Labor government – and all are areas where democratic reform is essential. In fact, the links between these four priorities provide a unique opportunity for change. Disinformation and manipulation The age-old problem of political falsehoods has been given steroids by the speed, targeting and anonymity of digital media. Disinformation is besieging democracies across the world – and Australia is not immune. To tackle the “deceit [that is] degrading our democracy” Labor’s national platform commits the government to introducing truth in political...
ELECTIONS
TheConversationAU

Australians are installing rooftop solar like never before. Who is burdened with taking care of it at home?

Rooftop solar panels and small batteries are driving Australia’s rapid shift towards renewable energy. Some 30% of detached homes on Australia’s national grid have these systems installed. By 2050, this proportion could reach 65%. This means responsibility for maintaining our power supply is shifting from skilled, well-paid power...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Services#Digital Transformation#Digital Health#Chatbots#Aotearoa New Zealand
TheConversationAU

Why we are opening fewer comment threads and moderating them with more rigour

I’d like to take a moment to update you on some changes to the way we handle comment moderation on articles published on The Conversation. As you probably know, The Conversation is powered by a small team of journalists who commission and edit the articles you see published on the website every day. Given our size and resource constraints, these editors are also responsible for reading comments to ensure they are respectful and constructive and they comply with our community standards. However, over the years and as we have grown, it has become clear editors who are out chasing stories...
BUSINESS
USA TODAY

7 smart secrets to help your business grow quickly

When you host a national call-in radio show, you hear from all types of people. There was the renowned photographer who asked me how to safely and privately store the racy photos he takes of his wife. Spoiler: Don’t just upload them to iCloud or Google Photos. Tap or click here for a secure way to store private pics.
SMALL BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Mask mandates – will we only act on public health advice if someone makes us?

Back in mid 2020, it was suggested mask use was similar to seat belt wearing in cars. Not everyone wore a seat belt start straight away, but now it’s unheard of to get into a car and not put it on. In reality, it took seven years for seat belt compliance to reach 90%. Now we are about 900 days into the pandemic, we are certainly not seeing 90% of people wearing masks. In my local area, it is probably more like one in ten people wearing a mask in the local shops. And others on social media report low...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

View from The Hill: Chalmers warns he'll deliver bad news in parliament's first week

The first week of the new parliament will contain some depressing news, with Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Monday softening up the community to expect a “confronting” statement on the economy. Chalmers said he would deliver his statement on Thursday July 28. It will contain updated forecasts, and bad news on real wages. While argy bargy over the government’s climate legislation will provide much of the colour and movement of the first parliamentary fortnight, commencing July 26, the Chalmers statement will go to the nitty gritty of how difficult the economic outlook – and therefore many people’s financial juggling – will...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
TheConversationAU

Albanese government restores pandemic leave payment until September 30, saying COVID wave will peak in August

The Albanese government will reinstate the pandemic leave payment for workers who have to isolate but do not have sick leave, after earlier vigorously defending its ending on budgetary grounds. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the decision after a national cabinet meeting, which had been brought forward from Monday to early Saturday to discuss the escalating COVID wave. The leave payment expired on June 30 under a decision by the Morrison government. The Albanese government initially insisted it was time to transition from emergency measures but huge pressure has come over the past week, including from state governments and within...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

6 ways governments drive innovation – and how they can help post-pandemic resilience

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an enormous impact on the global economy, with the total cost likely to exceed US$12.5 trillion dollars according to International Monetary Fund estimates. At the same time, the crisis has accelerated huge changes in the way we live and work, and the adoption and invention of new technologies. Policymakers and leaders in science and industry are pinning their hopes on further innovation to drive economic recovery. It is a good plan, but stimulating innovation is not easy. I have studied attempts to stimulate local innovation around the world over the past century, and found six...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Grattan on Friday: Albanese needs to step up (and mask up) to help create a new mindset to meet the COVID crisis

Anthony Albanese received his fourth COVID jab this week. A commendable example to the community, now that eligibility for the “winter shot” has been widened. Well, commendable up to a point. Noticeably, neither Albanese nor the health worker wielding the needle was wearing a mask, and the prime minister quickly came in for some flak. Masks are currently a front-line topic in the debate about how we deal with the new COVID wave that is seeing an average of 45 deaths a day, taking deaths this year alone north of 8,000. Earlier this week Victoria’s acting chief health officer recommended...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Inflation is 2022’s boogeyman. How can we address rising living costs, while helping bring it down?

An entire generation has never experienced life with high inflation. But that is set to change. Countries like Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and others are reporting rising inflation. In New Zealand, inflation has climbed to its highest rate in 32 years. Our collective inexperience with the scourge of inflation, and how to solve it, could be a real problem. For those experiencing high inflation for the first time, it is helpful to understand just what economists and politicians are talking about. Inflation is a sustained increase in overall prices. Not everything goes up by the same amount but when people...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

'Respite care' can give carers a much-needed break, but many find accessing it difficult

To seek “respite” is to look for a break from strenuous effort to recharge and regroup. In the context of aged care, subsidised respite care provides temporary support to older people, which gives their carers a brief relief or “respite” from their caring responsibilities. Carers look after a family member or friend who is frail or has a disability, mental illness, substance dependency, chronic condition, dementia, terminal or serious illness. Having access to respite services is crucial, as only one in five carers of an older person reports they can easily organise a friend or family member to help them out....
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy