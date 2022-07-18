Phillies Select CF Justin Crawford With 17th Overall Pick In 2022 MLB Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies selected center fielder Justin Crawford out of Bishop Gorman High School in Nevada with the 17th overall pick in the first round of the MLB Draft on Sunday night. Crawford had a .503 batting average, 5 home runs, and 52 RBIs during his senior year last season, according to MaxPreps.com.

“We are incredibly excited to add a dynamic athlete and defensive whiz in center field in Justin Crawford,” Brian Barber, the Director of Amateur Scouting with the Phillies, said in a statement. “We believe in the bat, the defense and the speed, and couldn’t be more excited to bring this type of talent into the organization.”

Here’s what CBS Sports said about the pick:

“Yet another draftee with a big-league father, Crawford’s father Carl played in the majors for more than a decade and made four All-Star teams along the way. Comparing the two is lazy, but there is some validity to the thought. Crawford has a feel for hitting and near-elite speed; he just needs to get stronger in order to maximize his potential.”

The Phillies forfeited their second round pick to sign Nick Castellanos earlier this year.

The remaining 18 rounds of the MLB Draft will take place on Monday and Tuesday.