ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, TX

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Fisher, Haskell, Jones by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-18 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Breckinridge, Butler, Edmonson, Grayson, Hancock, Logan, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle. Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Breckinridge; Butler; Edmonson; Grayson; Hancock; Logan; Ohio; Warren EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values 110 to 115 expected. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and portions of central Kentucky. * WHEN...From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ today. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. * WHERE...Phillips, Cross, Poinsett, Greene, Lee AR, St. Francis, Clay and Craighead Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Mineral; Morgan; Pendleton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKELEY GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY JEFFERSON MINERAL MORGAN PENDLETON
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Gila Bend, Gila River Valley, Kofa by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Gila Bend; Gila River Valley; Kofa; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; Southeast Yuma County; Tonopah Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 110 to 115 degrees. * WHERE...Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend and Sonoran Desert National Monument. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coleman, TX
County
Callahan County, TX
City
Nolan, TX
County
Taylor County, TX
County
Coleman County, TX
County
Coke County, TX
City
Haskell, TX
County
Concho County, TX
County
Runnels County, TX
County
Tom Green County, TX
City
Throckmorton, TX
City
San Saba, TX
County
Nolan County, TX
County
Throckmorton County, TX
County
Fisher County, TX
County
Sterling County, TX
County
Jones County, TX
County
Brown County, TX
County
Mcculloch County, TX
County
Shackelford County, TX
County
San Saba County, TX
County
Haskell County, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Anderson, Falls, Freestone, Henderson, Leon, Limestone, Milam by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Anderson; Falls; Freestone; Henderson; Leon; Limestone; Milam; Navarro; Robertson EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 106 and heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Portions of Central Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 17:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: New Castle The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern New Castle County in northern Delaware South central Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 535 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Glen Roy to Zion to Charlestown, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Newark, Elsmere, Kennett Square, New Castle, Oxford, West Grove, Newport, Greenville, Stanton, North Star, Glasgow, Bear, Landenberg, Pike Creek, Kemblesville, Hockessin, Ashland, Wilmington Manor, Avondale and Toughkenamon. This includes Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 11. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires. The primary weather factors include stronger winds, lower humidities, and warmer temperatures. Target Area: Sebastian Critical fire weather conditions expected to develop this afternoon RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND WEST-CENTRAL ARKANSAS The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arkansas, Sebastian county. In Oklahoma, Pushmataha, Choctaw, Pawnee, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, McIntosh, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer, and Le Flore counties. * WIND...South to southwest winds gusting 15 to 25 mph, with gusts 30 to 35 mph in the higher terrain of southeast Oklahoma. * HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURE...105 to 110 degrees. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Trinity, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Trinity; Walker; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with ambient temperatures up to 106 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...Burleson, Houston, Trinity, Washington, Madison, Walker, Brazos and Grimes Counties. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, until noon CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Green
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southwest Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The hot temperatures will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southwest Phillips HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...High temperatures today 90 to 100. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph late this afternoon, tonight, and Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Southwest Phillips County. * WHEN...Through this afternoon for the heat. For the strong winds, starting at 3 pm today and continuing through 3 pm Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Giles, Lawrence, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Giles; Lawrence; Wayne HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Wayne, Giles and Lawrence Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
GILES COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, south central, southeast and southwest Mississippi. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 304 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Starkville, or over Trinidad, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad and Starkville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coke#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Exhaustion#Cdt Expires
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fairfield, Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Litchfield SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CT . CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FAIRFIELD LITCHFIELD
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fairfield A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHERN FAIRFIELD COUNTY THROUGH 1115 PM EDT At 1045 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Groveport, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lancaster, Reynoldsburg, Pickerington, Canal Winchester, Baltimore, Buckeye Lake, Millersport, Pleasantville, Fairfield Beach, Lithopolis, Thurston, Carroll, Rushville, West Rushville, Fairfield County Airport and Dumontville. This includes I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 112 and 113. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Perry, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 00:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Floyd; Harlan; Knott; Leslie; Letcher; Perry; Pike Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Harlan, southeastern Leslie, Letcher, southeastern Perry, southeastern Knott, southeastern Floyd and Pike Counties through 230 AM EDT At 153 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Coal Run Village to Nolansburg. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Pikeville, Coal Run Village, Zebulon, Raccoon, Meta, Chloe, Coal Run, Shelbiana and Garden Village around 200 AM EDT. Fishtrap Lake around 205 AM EDT. Kimper and Phyllis around 210 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Cumberland, Benham, Clover, Mcandrews, Clutts, Rock House, Blair, Kingdom Come S.P., Clover Fork, Linefork, Lynch, Big Black Mountain, Lewis Creek, Partridge, Kings Creek, Flint, Phelps, Board Tree, Maggard, Coleman, Majestic, Jamboree, Woodman, Eolia, Argo and Oven Fork. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 01:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Campbell; Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CLAIBORNE...NORTHWESTERN HAWKINS...HANCOCK...NORTHEASTERN CAMPBELL AND SOUTHERN LEE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 215 AM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Dickson; Montgomery; Robertson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Davidson, northeastern Dickson, southeastern Montgomery, Cheatham and southwestern Robertson Counties through 145 AM CDT At 115 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northwest of Ashland City, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ashland City, Coopertown, Joelton, Pleasant View, Cheatham Dam, Beaman Park and Bells Bend. This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 22 and 36. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bell, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 01:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bell; Knox FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell and Knox. * WHEN...Until 345 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 158 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall of half an inch possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pineville, Middlesboro, Davisburg, Ingram, Wheeler, Chenoa, Kayjay, Trosper, Clear Creek Springs, Noetown, Hubbs, Fonde, Binghamtown, Frakes, Fourmile, Goins, Pruden, Birdseye, Meldrum and Wallsend. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Adair, Allen, Barren, Clinton, Cumberland, Metcalfe, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 01:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Adair; Allen; Barren; Clinton; Cumberland; Metcalfe; Monroe; Russell The National Weather Service in Louisville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Adair County in south central Kentucky North Central Allen County in south central Kentucky Barren County in south central Kentucky Clinton County in south central Kentucky Cumberland County in south central Kentucky Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky Northeastern Monroe County in south central Kentucky Russell County in south central Kentucky * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 1255 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Glasgow, Columbia, Albany, Jamestown, Edmonton, Burkesville, Leslie, Russell Springs, Park City and Cofer. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for McCreary, Wayne, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 02:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McCreary; Wayne; Whitley FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR MCCREARY, SOUTHERN WAYNE AND SOUTHWESTERN WHITLEY COUNTIES At 205 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Monticello, Williamsburg, Whitley City, Co-Operative, Blue Heron, Slavens, Ritner, Stearns, Marshes Siding, Kidds Crossing, Griffin, Pine Knot, Rockeybranch, Great Meadows Campsites, Coopersville, Strunk, Parmleysville, Barrier, Burfield and Oil Valley. Additional rainfall of half an inch is possible. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy