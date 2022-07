JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clearance rates for murder and manslaughter cases in Jacksonville have varied over recent years, according to data provided by police. News4JAX obtained clearance rates on these cases from 2016 to this year from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. They’ve gone up and down over the past few years — from 59% in 2016 to 41% in 2018 to 78% in 2021. For murders this year, more than half remain unsolved.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO