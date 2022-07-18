ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs draft pick Horton 'excited' to reunite with Howard

When the Cubs selected Cade Horton with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft Sunday night, he shared the special moment with friends and family back home in Norman, Okla. And a certain Cubs first-round pick of recent past. “He was actually one of the first...

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

What is the longest home run in MLB history?

All home runs give the batter a trip around the bases, but why merely hit the ball over the fence when you can send it into orbit?. Baseball’s best sluggers have embraced that philosophy and raised the bar for what it means to mash, crush and blast. But which player hit the longest home run of all time?
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox draft picks 2022: Live updates on Day 2 of MLB Draft

The White Sox believe they hit two home runs in the first two rounds of the draft. They selected Noah Schultz with the 26th pick in the draft to start their day. Schultz is an enormous, 6-foot-9 pitcher from the Chicagoland suburbs. He pitched for Oswego East High School in Aurora and was committed to Vanderbilt University before having been selected by the Sox.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Cubs draft son of ex-Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The McGwire family is set to see the other side of things in one of baseball’s best rivalries. Mason McGwire, son of 12-time All-Star slugger Mark, was selected in the eighth round of baseball’s amateur draft by the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Mark spent five of his 16 major league seasons with the rival St. Louis Cardinals, including the memorable 1998 season when he and Cubs star Sammy Sosa raced to break Roger Maris’ single-season home run mark. McGwire ended up with 70 and Sosa with 66 before both of their reputations were tarnished amid steroid revelations. Mason is a right-handed pitcher out of Capistrano Valley High School in California. The 18-year-old — born several years after Mark’s playing days ended — is committed to the University of Oklahoma, where his 19-year-old brother Max is an infielder. There’s no indication yet if Mason plans to turn pro, but teams seldom use picks in the top 10 rounds on players who they think are unsingable.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick’s Chances Of An NFL Return Are Done For Good

The yearly story of Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL is now done for good. After being away from the league since 2017, every season since has seen some story about the controversial QB making a return. While Kaepernick has said teams blackballed him, the chances he’s been given...
NFL
Ed Howard
MountaineerMaven

REPORT: The Big 12, Notre Dame and NBC

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big 12 Conference, Notre Dame and NBC could come to an agreement for the upcoming Big 12 Grant of Rights which expires in 2025 along with Notre Dame's GOR. Speculation on Notre Dame's future in college football grew last month after UCLA...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Cubs to Promote 1B Prospect Matt Mervis After All-Star Break

Photo by: Stephanie Lynn/Twitter (@SRL590) According to Aram Leighton of Just Baseball, the Chicago Cubs will promote first baseman prospect Matt Mervis to Triple-A Iowa following the All-Star break. It would mark Mervis’s second in-season promotion of the year, and we haven’t reached August yet. Mervis had an incredible first half of the 2022 season in which he slugged 21 homers and drove in 80 runs between High-A and Double-A.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

All-Star Ian Happ is a trade candidate for the Cubs

Much of the focus in Wrigleyville over the next two weeks will be on Willson Contreras. That’s perfectly understandable. A career-long member of the organization, Contreras is set to don a Cubs uniform in the All-Star Game for the third (and very likely final) time Tuesday. He’s both one of the few remaining ties to the 2016 World Series-winning team and perhaps the game’s top trade candidate. An impending free agent whom the club hasn’t seemingly made much effort to sign long-term, he’s a virtual lock to be dealt by the Aug. 2 deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Blaire Davis, Chicago Cubs New Pick Cade Horton’s Girlfriend

The Chicago Cubs added Oklahoma Sooners right-handed pitcher Cade Horton to the franchise in the 2022 MLB draft. And with Horton, the MLB gains a new WAG. Blaire Davis is known to Sooners fans as Cade Horton’s girlfriend, and she’s been a constant presence at their games, cheering for her boyfriend. Now that Horton is counted among the pros, his personal life is also the focus of attention. His growing fanbase is curious about who his girlfriend is. So we reveal details about Cade Horton’s girlfriend in this Blaire Davis wiki.
CHICAGO, IL
