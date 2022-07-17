ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Softball lands Texas A&M All-American Haley Lee via the transfer portal

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4doOAX_0gj6lzjV00

The two-time defending national champion Oklahoma Sooners continues to reap the benefit of being the most dominant force in college sports. After landing transfer additions Alex Storako, Alynah Torres, and Cydney Sanders in the last couple of months, Patty Gasso and the Sooners landed former All-American Haley Lee from Texas A&M.

Joey Helmer of OUInsider at 247Sports was the first to report that the Sooners are continuing to load up their 2023 squad for another national title run with the addition of Lee.

The Aggies’ slugger led the Aggies hitting .405 with 15 home runs and 45 RBIs for a team that went to the NCAA tournament. Ultimately, the Aggies were eliminated by the Sooners in the Norman regional after a 20-0 win in the deciding game.

Lee put her power on display in the Aggies’ first matchup with the Sooners to end Hope Trautwein’s shutout bid in the sixth inning to eliminate a 3-0 deficit and make it 3-2. Oklahoma would hold on to win, but Haley Lee certainly made her presence felt.

The addition of Lee, along with Torres and Sanders, brings a combined 52 home runs from the 2021 season to Norman to help replace the NCAA’s all-time home run queen, Jocelyn Alo.

A team with Tiare Jennings and Grace Lyons, who each hit more than 20 home runs last season, will have a ton of power at the plate for opposing pitching staffs to work around next season.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtaw.com

Texas A&M Football Star Ainias Smith Arrested

Texas A&M wide receiver/returner Ainias Smith was arrested Wednesday morning in Brazos County for driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and for possessing less than two ounces of marijuana. The story was first reported by Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle. Smith, a junior from Missouri City, Texas,...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Texas A&M student from Borger killed in crash in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KVII) — A Texas A&M student from Borger was killed in a crash in College Station. According to the College Station Police Department, Jaden Kael Willis, 21, was traveling through an intersection around 5 a.m. Monday when a pickup truck hit the driver side of her Honda Civic.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE ON MAGNOLIA WOMAN ATTACKED AND MAULED BY DOGS

It’s been roughly 22 days and Rebecca is doing so much better. She is still going into surgery every other day to have her serious wounds cleaned out and if the doctors feel it’s safe to close particular wounds they will close them. Some wounds have to heal from the inside out. Rebecca is starting to get weaned off her trache and with hopes should begin advanced speech therapy soon. We got lucky today and got to witness her strength to get better by seeing her sitting up which the staff has been working on but in addition today is the first attempt to stand. Of course it was with support but she was proud of herself. Her face says otherwise because she was in a lot of pain while she was trying to stand but she was not going to let pain keep her from getting better. There is still no 100% knowledge on when she’ll be able to come home or what her future needs might be going forward. It’ll be up to all the amazing speech, pt and occupational therapist to evaluate what those suggestions might be. Rebecca does have a bacterial infection, we had to wear gloves and protective gowns when we were with her. Still trying to keep her calm by limiting visits for now.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

RACE ENDS IN FIRERY CRASH

Just after 1 am Sunday morning calls came into the 911 center reporting two cars had been racing on I-69 feeder north of FM 1485 and one had crashed and was on fire. East Montgomery County Fire and Porter Fire responded. Just south of Roman Forest the y found a Honda Accord fully involved in fire and spreading to the trees. They were able to extinguish the car but the trees took some effort. Witnesses told DPS that two vehicles had been racing. Just before Tivola one vehicle braked hard and hit the concrete median going from the feeder to Loop 494 and Tavola. They said the vehicle continued several hundred yards and crashed into the trees. A male jumped out and ran east toward Tavola. He was not found. A license plate found on the scene showed the car was registered in Houston.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN DIES ON LAKE CONROE

Just after 3 pm Montgomery County Precinct 1 Lake Patrol responded to an area near Ayers Island for a reported drowning. When the first patrol boat arrived the family had a male on the boat doing CPR. A Precinct 1 Deputy took over CPR until North Montgomery County FireBoat arrived. At that time he was transferred to their boat with CPR continuing and transported to shore. There MCHD medics worked for close to 45-minutes before declaring him deceased. The family, from the Humble area, were on a rented pontoon boat and the male had been swimming when he became distressed and was pulled to the boat. He did not have a life vest on. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

$550M Katy Freeway TxDOT project to span three area counties

The planned TxDOT project will start at FM 359 in Waller County, passing through Fort Bend County and end at Mason Road in Harris County. (Courtesy Pexels) A $550 million proposed project to widen about 13 miles of the Katy Freeway, also known as I-10, is one step closer. The planned project will start at FM 359 in Waller County, passing through Fort Bend County and end at Mason Road in Harris County.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Gasso
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIREFIGHTERS BATTLING GRIMES COUNTY FIRE

610PM-Firefighters are battling a wildfire along FM 2620 south of Bedias. The fire started on Dick Barnes Loop where one structure and two sheds were lost.
BEDIAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
175K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy