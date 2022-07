St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong doesn’t like trading for rentals at the deadline. When he does acquire a player on an expiring contract, he usually tries to extend him. So it was hardly a total shock when news broke on the first day of free agency that he had re-signed free agent defenseman Nick Leddy. But the contract’s four-year duration and the $4 million average annual value (AAV) surprised some. Leddy averaged over 21 minutes with the Blues in his limited time there, so the contract isn’t entirely unwarranted, but it is reminiscent of a contract that has become an albatross for Armstrong: the Marco Scandella extension.

