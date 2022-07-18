ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Local lawmakers, leaders react to Greenwood Park Mall shooting

By James Howell Jr.
WRTV
 3 days ago
GREENWOOD — On Sunday, a shooter opened fire inside the food court at the Greenwood Park Mall killing at least three people.

The shooter was killed by an armed civilian, according to Greenwood Police Chief James Ison.

Local lawmakers and leaders are reacting to what occurred.

We are devastated to learn that the three victims in yesterday’s mass shooting in Greenwood are Indianapolis residents. Our thoughts are with the friends and families of Rosa, Pedro, and Victor as we mourn together as one city.

Just over a year after we lost 8 lives to a mass shooting in our city, we face a familiar pain and frustration. Still, we lift up the memory of those who died, along with all those who have been lost too soon to the mindless menace of gun violence.
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett
We have lots of family who shop at #Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana. They are safe. But too many families tonight again lost a loved one because we are a country of unrestricted weaponry. We are failing every person’s right to be free from gun violence. #EndGunViolence
Rep. Eric Swalwell
Being the kid who went to Greenwood Mall more times than she can count, I’m deeply appalled to know my home turf is yet another place overtaken by gun violence. We grieve for all of those harmed, & for the family & friends of those tragically killed. We can’t accept this reality.
Indiana Secretary of State candidate Destiny Wells
This senseless act in Greenwood is devastating. Hoosiers across the state are no doubt upset but also mobilized in care & prayer for their fellow Hoosiers. The bravery of the armed individual who took action to stop the shooter undoubtedly saved lives, and for that I and many others are grateful.
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita
I am monitoring the ongoing investigation in Greenwood, where Indiana State Police are assisting local authorities. Lives were lost today, and I’m thinking about all the victims of this horrible incident, now and in the days and weeks to come.
Governor Eric Holcomb
People in America deserve the right to live a life free from the fear of gun violence while shopping or working at a mall.

I ache with the community impacted by yet another mass shooting which has taken the lives of innocent bystanders at the Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana.

Rep. Maureen Bauer (IN - District 6)
Terrible news tonight in my home county. Praying for the victims of a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. Thank you to our law enforcement officers who responded.
Senator Todd Young (IN - R)
Praying for families of those killed in a senseless act of violence in Greenwood tonight, and grateful for the brave armed citizen who took action to stop the perpetrator and prevent further tragic loss of life.
Senator Mike Braun (R - IN)
This tragedy hits at the core of our community. Please offer your prayers to the victims and our first responders.
Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers
We are traumatizing a generation of children who don’t feel safe anywhere in America. Not at an Indianapolis mall or in their schools or at a concert or in their stores…

We don’t have to live like this. No one should ever die like this.
Shannon Watts, Founder Moms Demand Action
My heart aches for those who lost loved ones today in the shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. There are simply no words for these tragedies that continue to unfold before our eyes.
Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr.
Our prayers are with the fallen and injured. And all our thanks to “The real hero of the day..the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began”-Greenwood Police Chief Ison. God bless that Hoosier Hero.
Former Vice President and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence
My heart breaks for the families who lost loved ones last night, and for the Hoosiers who witnessed this horrific and senseless act firsthand. While our Johnson County community continues processing this tragedy and waits to learn more, I'm incredibly grateful for the first responders who were on the scene, and for the good Samaritan who sprung to action and was able to stop the shooter and save lives.
Rep. Michelle Davis

Comments / 27

patnancy2
3d ago

This incident is why I carry everywhere I go. They said this guy had a rifle how did he walk from the parking lot into the mall without anybody noticing a man carry a rifle. For people against carrying this is why citizens carry the guy who shot the suspect should be given a medal.

Reply(1)
19
John Stark
3d ago

interesting only ONE person mentioned the fact an armed citizen stopped the shooter. You can bet the demokrats won't admit that. It goes against their agenda to disarm America.

Reply(12)
13
Ruby Kent
2d ago

You blame it on the guns but in all reality it's the person doing the shooting.It is to easy for a person to get a gun and most buy off the street .Disarming the American people is not the answer.I ,for one am proud of the citizen who took the shooter out. Thank you sir.

Reply
10
 

WISH-TV

Latino community responds to mall shooting, hopes to shine light on victims

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Latino community in central Indiana is expressing concern about Sunday’s mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. A husband, his wife and another man died, and Elisjsha Dicken, 22, fired his Glock handgun 10 times to take out the 20-year-old shooter before more people were hurt, the Greenwood police chief said Monday. The three Indianapolis residents who died were Pedro Pineda, 56; Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37; and Victor Gomez, 30. Greenwood police say they’ve received no information that leads to a motive for the shooting.
GREENWOOD, IN
WIBC.com

Autopsy Says Death of Indianapolis Man in IMPD’s Custody was a Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS–The Marion County Coroner’s Office said the death of an Indianapolis man in police custody back in April was the result of a homicide. On Wednesday morning, the coroner said Herman Whitfield III, 39, died from cardiopulmonary arrest as a result of police using a taser back on April 25. The report also said Whitfield’s morbid obesity and hypertensive cardiovascular disease were also contributing factors in his death.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among best places to live

Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
Fox17

What we know about the armed civilian who killed Indiana mall gunman

GREENWOOD — On Sunday, a lone gunman entered the Greenwood Park Mall food court armed with two rifles and a pistol and opened fire. After hearing the gunfire, according to police, Elisjsha Dicken, 22, of Seymour, Indiana, fired the handgun he was carrying and attempted to stop the shooter. His gunfire hit the gunman and killed him, according to police.
GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI
howafrica.com

What You Need To Know About The Election Riot Of 1876 In Indiana

Long after the 15th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified, many white Hoosiers in Indiana continued to work against enfranchisement for black citizens. Laws limiting the civil rights of African Americans were kept in the state constitution; in many towns and cities, black voters were intimidated or physically assaulted. Intimidation of non-whites at the polls was common during the 19th century, carried out by such groups as a paramilitary unit known as The Wide Awakes. The 1872 elections saw several such attacks; the 1876 elections in Indianapolis where the worst recorded violence against black citizens occurred.
INDIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27 News

Wife and husband among Greenwood mall victims; gunman identified

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The four people who died as a result of Sunday’s mass shooting in the Greenwood Park Mall have been identified. The Greenwood Police Department confirmed that around 6 p.m. Sunday a lone suspect entered the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall, located at 1251 U.S. Hwy 31 North in Greenwood, Indiana. The suspect then shot into the mall, killing three people and injuring two more. The shooter was shot and killed by a man visiting the mall.
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

AES Indiana reports 'large outage' in Indy on dangerously hot day

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 11,000 AES Indiana customers had their power out on Wednesday during a dangerously hot afternoon in central Indiana. "Feels like" temperatures were between 100° and 105°+ from around noon to 6 p.m. It was in that window that AES Indiana reported more than 11,000 customers without power on the north and northeast side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
