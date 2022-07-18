ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learning Center and Money Museum reopens Monday after hiatus since 2020

By Claire Geary
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
The Learning Center and Money Museum at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland reopens Monday for the first time since 2020.

The museum took the time between then and now to update the space with new content, said Khaz Finley, the Education Outreach manager.

“We have a lot of updated content, a lot of information that wasn’t there they weren’t aware of probably previous to the pandemic,” he said. “We’re happy to share with the public.”

Finley boasts about the addition of a 23-foot-tall money tree, the ability to identify counterfeit bills and updated exhibits on the history of the Federal Reserve in Cleveland.

“It’s a broad view and you get a real inside look of what we have to offer,” he said.

In order to keep guests and employees safe, visitor groups will be limited to parties no greater than 6 people. They ask visitors to wear a mask as well while inside the building.

If you can’t come in-person anytime soon, you can experience the museum through their Culture Connect app, which will give a similar experience.

“Of course it is not an in-person experience, but it will be a similar experience that you will have here in the bank,” Finley said. “It will still give you an overview of what the Federal Reserve does and a lot of what our exhibits entail.”

You can visit the museum from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

You can visit the museum from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Cuyahoga Valley National park officials ask for public opinion on future changes

CUYAHOGA VALLEY, Ohio — Officials at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park are looking to hikers for suggestions and input on what changes should be made to the park. The Cuyahoga Valley National Park is a gem in Northeast Ohio that sees more than two million visitors from in and out of state. It sits between Akron and Cleveland and is more than 50 miles lying along the Cuyahoga River. Park officials agree it's amazing but there’s still so much unmet potential.
clevelandmagazine.com

CLE Best Docs: How We Did It: Cleveland's Best Doctors

Here's how we crafted our story and found the data to back it up. The doctors in this feature were selected by Professional Research Services (PRS), which conducted an online peer-review survey of area physicians in Northeast Ohio. Physicians were asked to nominate fellow physicians they deemed the best in their field of practice. Many votes were cast honoring excellence in all fields of medicine. The featured doctors were screened and selected through the verification of licensing and review of any infractions through applicable boards, agencies and rating services.
Cleveland.com

Skylight Park opens in Tower City Center (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you haven’t been to Tower City in downtown Cleveland lately, you might want to stop in and check out the new Skylight Park. The park sits atop the old dancing-waters fountain and includes benches, picnic tables, as well as live and artificial plants. “I know...
Cleveland.com

NE Ohio wineries garner awards in competition

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Northeast Ohio wineries garnered awards at the recent Finger Lakes International Wine and Spirits Competition. A pair of regional 2021 white-grape vintages were honored: Debonne Vineyards’ Vidal Blanc Ice Wine won best in class for ice wine, and M Cellars won double gold for its Gewurztraminer.
cleveland19.com

Heating and cooling company offers tips to keep a/c working

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many people are trying to beat this heat by cranking up the A/C. Unfortunately, that sometimes leads to a worse case scenario: a broken unit. President of Sal’s Heating and Cooling, Salvatore Sidoti, says they see an increase in emergency repairs when temperatures creep into the 90′s.
Cleveland.com

Higher legal age to buy tobacco in Cleveland reduced teen use; shift workers’ unusual sleep pattern puts them at risk for health problems: Health roundup for July 19, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Raising the legal age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21 in Cleveland reduced teen tobacco use, and shift workers’ unusual sleep-wake cycle put them at higher risk for health problems, new studies suggest. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable local and...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cities with the most expensive homes in CLE metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of July 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.09%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.7% to $349,816.
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

