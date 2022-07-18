Marlins draft LSU third baseman Jacob Berry with No. 6 selection

The Marlins picked power-hitting LSU third baseman Jacob Berry with the sixth selection in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft on Sunday night.

Berry, who turned 21 in May, transferred to Baton Rouge and the Southeastern Conference last season after a freshman year in Tucson with the University of Arizona. Berry grew up in Queen Creek, Arizona.

“Very excited about this player,” Marlins general manager Kim Ng said Sunday night in an online news conference. “Everything from just being a pure hitter to his knowledge of the strike zone, his plate discipline. His competitiveness certainly struck a chord in our discussions when we were talking about him. All the things that you would love to have in a player.”

Against much better competition (half of the 2022 College World Series teams were from the SEC, while the Pac-12 had two in 2021, one of which was Berry’s Wildcats), Berry’s on-base-plus-slugging percentage only fell off slightly, from 1.115 to 1.094. His slugging percentage decreased from .676 to .630, while his on-base ticked up from .439 to .464.

After he was drafted, Berry said on on MLB Network he was “speechless” and it was a “dream come true.”

The Marlins grabbed 18-year-old right-handed pitcher Jacob Miller out of Liberty Union High School in Baltimore, Ohio, in the second round with the 46th selection, the first of many right-handed pitchers the Marlins drafted.

In the third round on Monday, the Marlins drafted right-handed pitcher Karson Milbrandt from Liberty Senior High in Missouri at No. 85.

In the fourth round at No. 112, the Marlins picked RHP Marcus Johnson from Duke, and the fifth round it was righty Josh White of California at No. 142. At No. 172 in the sixth round, RHP Jared Poland of Louisville joined the collection, and another right-handed pitcher, Kyle Crigger of Louisiana Tech, followed in the the seventh round at No. 202.

In the eighth round, at No. 232 the Marlins broke the streak and drafted a left-handed pitcher, Dale Stanavich from Rutgers.

Staff writer Kathy Laughlin contributed to this report.