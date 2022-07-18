ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Crystal's Mr. Saturday Night to close on Broadway in September

By Lester Fabian Brathwaite
EW.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a Sunday night, Mr. Saturday Night announced it will be closing this September, EW can confirm. The musical comedy, which marked the Broadway debut of a young upstart named Billy Crystal in that particular genre, will close Sept. 4. Crystal also co-wrote the Tony-nominated show, a musical adaptation of his...

