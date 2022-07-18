ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

1 person seriously hurt in Athens fire

By Brittany Harry
WAAY-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was seriously burned in a fire on Sunday in Athens. Athens Fire and Rescue...

www.waaytv.com

Related
WAFF

Car flipped in single-vehicle crash

Councilman Hunter Pepper has been criticized by the mayor for missing meetings. Athens city leaders want to build six new pickleball courts at Big Spring Park. Man arrested for home repair fraud denied reduced bond. Updated: 18 hours ago. Man arrested for home repair fraud denied reduced bond. Frustrations with...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

SWAT on scene of people barricaded in a residence

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT and Street Crimes Units are at a residence where two people have barricaded themselves in a residence. The incident is on Wandering Lane. Both people that are barricaded in the residence have active felony warrants according to...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

3-year-old hurt in Madison County crash after high-speed chase

A man faces reckless endangerment and other charges after he attempted to flee police Wednesday, ultimately crashing and injuring the unrestrained toddler in the vehicle's backseat. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was first spotted traveling at about 70 mph on Winchester Road, near Bell Factor Road. Deputies...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Third man arrested for spending $14,000 on restaurant’s gas card

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A third person was arrested Sunday for spending $14,000 on a restaurant’s gas card without authorization, according to Priceville Police. According to a Facebook post from Priceville Police Department, J.W. Steakhouse in Priceville reported around $14,000 worth of unauthorized purchases on a company’s gas card. The purchases were spread out of the course of a year.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Emergency officials extinguish house fire on Mooresville Road

MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The East Limestone Fire Department responded to a fire on Mooresville Road Monday. The fire was located near the intersection of Mooresville and Nick Davis Road. Firefighters on the scene reported hearing multiple “explosions” coming from within the building. The fire chief on...
wbrc.com

Woman arrested after dog bites Hanceville Police Officer

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Hanceville Police Department say a woman has been arrested after her dog bit a police officer on July 19. Authorities say that officers were responding to a call near the 500 block of County Road 540, after neighbors say a Pitbull attacked and severely injured their dog, and also tried to attack them.
HANCEVILLE, AL
WAFF

Man arrested for home repair fraud denied reduced bond

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was arrested by investigators with the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office on July 11 had his request for a reduced bond denied. A Morgan County district judge denied reduced bond for Johnny Ray Jordan on Tuesday. Jordan was arrested by investigators...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Birmingham Zoo lioness killed in introduction to new lion

Victim identified in Huntsville shooting, man in custody. The Madison County Coroner says that a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:26 a.m. On June 18, 2022, a second juvenile was arrested and charged with capital murder. Huntsville Police investigating dead body. Updated: 4 hours ago. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported July 20

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 20, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. No incidents or arrests reported. burglary – 3rd degree, criminal mischief – 3rd degree; Hickory Ave. S.W; copper wiring, damaged property; $4,000. theft of property; McNabb Rd....
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT News 19

Second arrest made in 2021 Florence homicide

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A second arrest has been made in connection with an August 2021 homicide. A teenager was arrested the day after the shooting and charged with capital murder. Florence Police said a male juvenile was arrested and charged with capital murder Monday. Officers responded to the...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Victim identified in Huntsville shooting, man in custody

The Madison County Coroner says that a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:26 a.m. On June 18, 2022, a second juvenile was arrested and charged with capital murder. Huntsville Police investigating dead body. Updated: 4 hours ago. The cause of death is unknown at this time.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Shoals man charged with stolen gun, hundreds of fentanyl pills

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — A 27-year-old Muscle Shoals man was arrested after authorities found hundreds of fentanyl pills and a stolen gun earlier this week. Tavio Keontae Ruffin is facing one count of drug trafficking and one count of second-degree receiving stolen property after he and an unnamed woman were at a local storage unit facility with “no business” being on the property, authorities say.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL

