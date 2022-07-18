1 person seriously hurt in Athens fire

Councilman Hunter Pepper has been criticized by the mayor for missing meetings. Athens city leaders want to build six new pickleball courts at Big Spring Park. Man arrested for home repair fraud denied reduced bond. Updated: 18 hours ago. Man arrested for home repair fraud denied reduced bond. Frustrations with...
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT and Street Crimes Units are at a residence where two people have barricaded themselves in a residence. The incident is on Wandering Lane. Both people that are barricaded in the residence have active felony warrants according to...
A man faces reckless endangerment and other charges after he attempted to flee police Wednesday, ultimately crashing and injuring the unrestrained toddler in the vehicle's backseat. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was first spotted traveling at about 70 mph on Winchester Road, near Bell Factor Road. Deputies...
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A third person was arrested Sunday for spending $14,000 on a restaurant’s gas card without authorization, according to Priceville Police. According to a Facebook post from Priceville Police Department, J.W. Steakhouse in Priceville reported around $14,000 worth of unauthorized purchases on a company’s gas card. The purchases were spread out of the course of a year.
MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The East Limestone Fire Department responded to a fire on Mooresville Road Monday. The fire was located near the intersection of Mooresville and Nick Davis Road. Firefighters on the scene reported hearing multiple “explosions” coming from within the building. The fire chief on...
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A GoFundme has been set up and a prayer vigil is scheduled for a Hartselle Police Sergeant who fractured his skull while on duty. Sergeant Lynn Dean was patrolling a local church on July 15 after it had been burglarized earlier in the week, said Hartselle Police Lieutenant Alan McDearmond.
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Hanceville Police Department say a woman has been arrested after her dog bit a police officer on July 19. Authorities say that officers were responding to a call near the 500 block of County Road 540, after neighbors say a Pitbull attacked and severely injured their dog, and also tried to attack them.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Investigators are currently on the scene of a death investigation, according to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD). Sgt. Rosalind White with HPD says the call came in around 6:16 Tuesday morning in the 100-block of Skylab Drive in Huntsville. Because the investigation is ongoing, Sgt....
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was arrested by investigators with the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office on July 11 had his request for a reduced bond denied. A Morgan County district judge denied reduced bond for Johnny Ray Jordan on Tuesday. Jordan was arrested by investigators...
Victim identified in Huntsville shooting, man in custody. The Madison County Coroner says that a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:26 a.m. On June 18, 2022, a second juvenile was arrested and charged with capital murder. Huntsville Police investigating dead body. Updated: 4 hours ago. The...
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 20, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. No incidents or arrests reported. burglary – 3rd degree, criminal mischief – 3rd degree; Hickory Ave. S.W; copper wiring, damaged property; $4,000. theft of property; McNabb Rd....
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A second arrest has been made in connection with an August 2021 homicide. A teenager was arrested the day after the shooting and charged with capital murder. Florence Police said a male juvenile was arrested and charged with capital murder Monday. Officers responded to the...
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — A 27-year-old Muscle Shoals man was arrested after authorities found hundreds of fentanyl pills and a stolen gun earlier this week. Tavio Keontae Ruffin is facing one count of drug trafficking and one count of second-degree receiving stolen property after he and an unnamed woman were at a local storage unit facility with “no business” being on the property, authorities say.
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were arrested in Madison County last week after authorities say they pulled over a stolen vehicle. Deputies with the Madison County Street Crimes Unit (SCU) spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen traveling on I-565. SCU Deputies pulled the vehicle over...
A community continues to mourn the loss of a 19-year-old Tennessee woman killed Friday in Lincoln County, raising nearly $40,000 to help the woman's family as they grieve and recover. Tennessee Highway Patrol said Destinee Rhea was traveling north on U.S. 231 at about 10:15 p.m. Friday when a man...
