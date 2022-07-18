1 person seriously hurt in Athens fire

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Hanceville Police Department say a woman has been arrested after her dog bit a police officer on July 19. Authorities say that officers were responding to a call near the 500 block of County Road 540, after neighbors say a Pitbull attacked and severely injured their dog, and also tried to attack them.

