Driver identified in fatal, single-vehicle crash near Mabton Saturday night

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police say they're looking into a shooting incident from Monday morning. Authorities say this happened around 1:40am off North Tweedt Street just North of Hood Ave when a number of calls went out for gunfire. Officers arrived at the scene and found shell casings and some evidence that weapon was indeed fired. No suspects at this time, though police did search for one. No one was thought to have been injured. They're asking for your help. If you know anything, call Kennewick Police Department non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.

2 DAYS AGO