Driver identified in fatal, single-vehicle crash near Mabton Saturday night

Authorities responded to a traffic collision in Kennewick. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place on Canal Drive and Edison Street near the Rocket Mart. The early reports showed that two vehicle crashed into each other near the Rocket Mart for reasons that are yet to be known.
OTHELLO — A 53-year-old Othello man was injured and later cited for DUI in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon on state Route 17 about 10 miles north of Mesa. Narciso A. Gomez Sanchez was driving a 1994 Ford Ranger pickup truck south on SR 17, at milepost 20, when he drove off the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Avoid the area of Canal Drive and Edison Street as officers control traffic following a minor collision. Two cars collided near the Rocket Mart and are in the center of the intersection. No injuries have been reported but traffic is backed up. Use alternate routes if possible.
One person is dead after a vehicle he or she was driving crashed into a building and ignited a fire Saturday night near the Mabton city limits. The crash occurred after 11 p.m. Saturday when a vehicle traveling south on State Route 241 left the road through an empty lot and crashed into an abandoned building in the 200 block of A Street, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol. The building caught fire along with the vehicle.
MABTON, Wash. — [UPDATE 5PM] ---- State troopers identified the driver who died in Saturday's crash as Hector Milanez, 38, of Grandview. State troopers are investigating after they said a driver died in a vehicle vs. building collision. Just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, state troopers responded to a...
ELLENSBURG — A man was injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon on state Route 821 south of Ellensburg. Alexander M. Lamb, a 58-year-old Ellensburg man, was riding a 2020 Harley-Davidson north on SR 281 when he reportedly crossed the centerline, according to the Washington State Patrol. The motorcycle...
The Yakima County Prosecutors Office is anticipating a completed investigative report by next week in the hit and run death of 66-year-old Wendy Baker. She was struck by a hit-and-run driver who fled after she was knocked to the side of the road while biking along Summitview Avenue on June 12.
RICHLAND, Wash. - West Richland Police Department says a section of 40th Avenue between Van Giesen and Grant Street will be closed on Thursday, July 21 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. This road is closed because of developer paving on 40th Avenue. Follow the provided detours.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - Two people arrested after home owner realized they were in their home. The homeowner called 911 and when Deputies arrived they found two men inside the house. Both men have been booked into Franklin County Jail for burglary. When they were arrested both people had stolen...
UNION COUNTY – (News Release from Oregon State Police) On July 19, 2022, at 8:38 a.m., a Deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office contacted an individual sitting along Highway 82 outside of Elgin, Oregon. The individual was later confirmed to be the outstanding suspect from Sunday’s pursuit and Officer Involved Shooting incident and was taken into custody by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Oregon State Police.
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police say they're looking into a shooting incident from Monday morning. Authorities say this happened around 1:40am off North Tweedt Street just North of Hood Ave when a number of calls went out for gunfire. Officers arrived at the scene and found shell casings and some evidence that weapon was indeed fired. No suspects at this time, though police did search for one. No one was thought to have been injured. They're asking for your help. If you know anything, call Kennewick Police Department non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.
From the looks of the load, and the apron on the worker, this huge theft occurred at Home Depot, and it looks like some sort of laminate flooring. Kennewick Police seeking suspect who stole hundreds in product. The time stamps indicate the theft likely occurred last Sunday, at the Kennewick...
A man is hospitalized in Seattle after crashing his motorcycle south of Ellensburg. Fifty-eight-year-old Alexander Lamb was northbound on SR 821 about 11 miles south of Ellensburg when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit a guardrail. Lamb was taken to Harborview Medical Center after the crash at about...
PASCO - A former Franklin County corrections deputy was held accountable after the death of an Othello woman in jail on March 15, 2022. Jail staff found 42-year-old Faviola Valenzuela of Othello unresponsive in her cell; an ambulance was immediately called. Despite life-saving measures, Faviola was declared dead. On Wednesday,...
A Hermiston man was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with attempted murder following Sunday’s pursuit in Union County where shots were exchanged between the suspect and the Oregon State Police. On Tuesday at 8:38 a.m., a deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office contacted an individual sitting along Highway...
PASCO, Wash. — In an effort to maintain transparency about three inmate deaths at the Franklin County Jail and one in custody over the last year, Sheriff J.D Raymond detailed all four instances. Please note that the detailed accounts examined below might be triggering and are not suitable for...
OTHELLO — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two suspects allegedly involved in a robbery and assault Monday near Othello. Gloria Romero, a 41-year-old Othello resident, was booked into jail for first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and second-degree theft. The second suspect, 36-year-old Michael J....
OTHELLO - An Othello man is recovering after an early morning attack rendered him severely injured shortly after midnight on Monday. Adams County Sheriff’s deputies say at around 12:23 a.m., a man was outside of his home in the 2200 block of Rainier Avenue when he was attacked by a man and a woman.
A bus being towed Friday caught fire on Westland Road in Hermiston. Crews from Umatilla County Fire District #1 responded around 10:09 a.m. to a vehicle fire outside of Triple M Truck & Equipment on Westland Road. Upon arrival, crews found a bus being towed that was fully engulfed in...
Comments / 0