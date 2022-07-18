ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proctor, MN

START YOUR ENGINES: Free admission at Proctor speedway brings in large crowds

By Mitchell Zimmermann
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROCTOR, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Halvor Lines Speedway in Proctor had free admission for fans on Sunday to boost attendance at its races. The race track saw hundreds of people on Military Appreciation Night. Duane Caywood is the President of the speedway. He’s been coming to the...

Proctor, MN
Duluth FC downs FC Columbus to advance in NPSL Playoffs

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - Duluth FC is moving on in the NPSL Playoffs with a 3-1 win over FC Columbus. Kostyantyn Domaratskyy gave the Bluegreens the lead in the very first minute of the game, which held at 1-0 until halftime. Blake Perry and Keegan Chastey would add second-half...
DULUTH, MN
Have You Seen These Big, Unique Birds Outside This Minnesota Dairy Queen?

Outside a Dairy Queen in a small Minnesota town, you'll find a unique experience and some fun bird watching. My aunt lives in Brainerd and growing up, I would always spend a week there in the winter and a week in the summer. My parents and her would always meet in McGregor since it was the halfway point between there and Duluth. I would personally love it because of the unique experience they have at the Dairy Queen in McGregor.
MCGREGOR, MN
Cloquet, Duluth receive grants to battle flooding

CLOQUET, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - For many Minnesota residents, as the years go by, the seasons seem to feel different. “Minnesota’s climate is becoming warmer and wetter,” said Katrina Kessler, Commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, also known as MPCA. The agency recently created a new...
CLOQUET, MN
#Race Track#Proctor Speedway#Cbs#The Halvor Lines Speedway
City by City: Wisconsin, Ely, Hibbing

Wisconsin- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is planning for the future of electric vehicles statewide. Through July 24 the public is invited to review the agency’s Wisconsin Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan. Over the next five years, the state is estimated to receive approximately $78 million from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. They are planning to use those funds to develop a network of publicly accessible charging stations along alternative fuel corridors.
HIBBING, MN
Eye on Lifestyle: Growing your leadership skills

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - We all are leading something, whether in our homes, offices, or communities. However, struggles can happen in leadership. In this week’s Eye on Lifestyle, Nikki Karnowski of Metamorphosis Coaching, Consulting, and Training shares three tips on how to be a better leader. According...
DULUTH, MN
Be Aware of Beach Advisories Along North Shore

DULUTH, Minn. – With hot weather expected the next several days, beaches in the Northland should be busy. There could be additional dangers than just the colder water temperatures along the North Shore. Earlier this week the Minnesota Department of Health placed advisories to not enter the waters of...
DULUTH, MN
Hot and humid Monday, stormy Tuesday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Monday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the year thus far for some across the Northland. We may start the first part of our day Monday with a few showers but will see skies quickly dry out past the morning commute. We are left with partly cloudy skies that will allow us to warm up into the upper 80s and low to mid-90s. With dewpoints in the 70s, it’ll also feel really humid as well. The heat index or real feel temperature for most this afternoon will be in the upper 90s, close to 100! As we head towards this evening and tonight, the threat of a few showers or storms increases. Some storms have the potential of being strong to severe in nature, with the most significant threats being large hail and damaging winds. Tonight’s temperatures remain mild, only tallying back into the mid and upper 60s for most. Some may not even fall back below 70!
DULUTH, MN
Birth Announcement! Lake Superior Zoo welcomes new goat-like baby

DULUTH, MN-- The Lake Superior Zoo announced the addition of a new baby, Chinese Goral. Chinese Gorals are small goat-like ungulates. Which are primarily large mammals with hooves. Gorals often live in small groups of 4-12 individuals and eat mostly grass, leaves, twigs and nuts. Mom, Brie and dad, Mac...
DULUTH, MN
Some rain to start, plenty of sunshine to finish today

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: We start our Wednesday with a few wrap-around rain showers as our low pressure spirals its way out of our region. Through the afternoon, we are left with clearing skies giving way to mostly sunny skies for this evening for most. Temperatures again climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will notice that humidity levels are much lower following yesterday evening’s cold front.
DULUTH, MN
Minnesota National Guard recognize 5 local “Outstanding Airmen”

DULUTH, MN-- The Minnesota National Guard honored their Outstanding Airmen of 2021 and 2022 Wednesday in a ceremony held at the Veterans Service Building in St. Paul. Among the 10 Airmen recognized were five from the 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth, including; Sgt. Jay Jakeway, Master Sgt. Shannon Housey, Staff Sgt. Alaina Lathrop, Master Sgt. Sterling Hartwick and Senior Airman Madison Moritz.
DULUTH, MN
Public input welcomed on Minnesota Power’s new 18% rate increase

DULUTH, MN-- Residents will have one more chance to weigh in on a proposal that could increase your electric bill. Back in November, Minnesota Power proposed an 18% rate increase for its customers. Which comes out to nearly $15 more a month for the average customer. Minnesota Power will hold...
MINNESOTA STATE
Strong storms possible Monday night and Tuesday night

A low tracking along the Canadian border will bring a 40% storm chance overnight into Tuesday morning. The low’s back half will bring another strong storm chance Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Some of the storms could become severe with high wind and hail the most likely result but there will be a slight chance for tornado activity and flooding, too. The temperatures will stay on the hot side, too. Changes will come to our land by Thursday as a high clears the sky and moderates temperatures to the low 80′s rather than near 90. Our usually short lived summer is here this week!
DULUTH, MN
Wisconsin Point Burial Grounds returning to Fond du Lac Band

SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- Indigenous burial grounds on Wisconsin Point will soon be returned to the Fond du Lac Band. More than 100 years ago, Wisconsin Point Burial Grounds of the Lake Superior Chippewa were destroyed, with the remains of hundreds of native people moved, to make way for industrial development that never came to be.
SUPERIOR, WI

