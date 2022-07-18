ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee outfielder Drew Gilbert drafted 28th overall by the Houston Astros in the 2022 MLB Draft

WBIR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Tennessee center fielder Drew Gilbert was selected in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros with the 28th overall pick. Gilbert proved to be...

www.wbir.com

atozsports.com

Comment from Hendon Hooker explains why coaches chose Joe Milton as Vols’ starting QB last summer

There weren’t a lot of justifiable reasons to criticize Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel last season. Tennessee exceeded expectations by going 7-6 in Heupel’s first year as the program’s head coach. That 7-6 season came after Jeremy Pruitt went 3-7 the season before and managed to get the program wrapped up in an NCAA recruiting investigation.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Dirt detective: UT archaeologist Dr. Charles Faulkner dies at age 84

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Archaeologist Dr. Charles Faulkner, an author and acclaimed veteran of numerous noteworthy digs in East Tennessee, has died at age 84. Faulkner, professor emeritus at the University of Tennessee, died July 11. Survivors include his wife, Terry Faulkner of Knoxville. Faulkner was known as the go-to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Distractify

Tony Randall and Kris Rochester, the hosts of 'Tony and Kris,' Left WIVK

For five years, listeners of the WIVK-FM in Knoxville, Tenn. had the chance to get their daily dose of spot-on commentary and quality dad jokes just by tuning into the Tony and Kris every morning. Seasoned radio hosts Tony Randall and Kris Rochester manned the broadcasting desk in the early hours, offering a potent blend of shrewd observations and funny remarks. Tony and Kris has been off the air for a while now. What happened?
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state

If it seems like more people in your orbit have been coming down with COVID recently, it’s not your imagination. COVID is spreading again, not yet at the same high levels of last spring, but the disease is experiencing a noticeable spike in Tennessee and across the country. One in four Tennessee counties is now […] The post 24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Nestled along the Tennessee River near the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, Knoxville, TN, is celebrated for its beautiful setting, Southern hospitality, diversified economy, research centers and high-quality health care. Oh, and it’s also known for painting the town orange during football, basketball and baseball season – which means at pretty much any point during the year, you’re likely to see someone rocking the “Power T” and decked out in orange and white. As the home of the University of Tennessee’s flagship campus, this is clearly a college town. Still, with a city population of just under 200,000 and a county-wide population nearing 500,000, Knoxville is also a vibrant metro with plenty of economic opportunities, making it one of the best places to live in the U.S.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Hometown Spotlight: Alcoa

ALCOA, Tenn. — It's the East Tennessee city founded on industry and dedicated to "advancing each generation." Before 1910, Alcoa was a tiny Blount County town known as North Maryville. Then the Aluminum Company of America (ALCOA) came to the area and gave it a new name and purpose.
ALCOA, TN
WBIR

Tennessee 4-H'ers can apply for college credit at UT Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In an agreement between the University of Tennessee Herbert College of Agriculture and UT Extension, which oversees the statewide Tennessee 4-H Program, senior level 4-H students can now apply for college credit in 10 project areas, according to the UT Institute of Agriculture. The new program...
KNOXVILLE, TN
25newsnow.com

Husband accused of killing wife on honeymoon in Fiji

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WHBQ) - A Tennessee man is charged with murdering his wife after she died while on their honeymoon in Fiji. The circumstances surrounding her death are still unclear. Authorities say newly married 38-year-old Bradley Robert Dawson is charged with the murder of his wife, 39-year-old Christi Chen. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
Nationwide Report

40-year-old Johnathan Marcum, 51-year-old Estil Alford and a child injured in a wreck (Campbell County, TN)

40-year-old Johnathan Marcum, 51-year-old Estil Alford and a child injured in a wreck (Campbell County, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 40-year-old Johnathan Marcum, of Jacksboro, and 51-year-old Estil Alford, of Speedwell, as the victims who suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck that also injured a child on Saturday in Campbell County. As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place at about 2:05 p.m. on State Route 63 near Old Middlesboro Road [...]
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Federal agents fight release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid

Federal agents accused of targeting, mocking and, in some instances, brutalizing Latino workers at a Grainger County slaughterhouse claim their lives will be endangered by the public release of video from the controversial raid, court records show. Although the video is currently under seal, an investigation by the Tennessee Lookout reveals the footage appears to […] The post Federal agents fight release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Scattered rain and storms move in today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered rain and storms are moving out of middle Tennessee and will be with us this afternoon.. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN

