“On Saturday, we were honored to be able to take part in a very special parade for a dear little girl. Rylie Grace has been diagnosed with a rare, serious illness known as NTM lymphadenopathy and she and her family have a very long road ahead. Rylie recently underwent her first surgery, and additional treatment is being planned by her medical team. Rylie’s Rochester community, including numerous firefighters, police officers, and other friends, turned out on July 16 for a birthday parade for her.

ROCHESTER, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO