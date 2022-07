LOS ANGELES — Mississippi State had two players selected on Day 2 of the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday, giving the Bulldogs four total selections through the first 10 rounds. Right-handed pitcher Preston Johnson was the first MSU player off the board on Day 2 after being selected by the Baltimore Orioles as the No. 197 overall pick in the seventh round. Outfielder Brad Cumbest was then selected by the Colorado Rockies as the No. 266 overall pick in the ninth round.

