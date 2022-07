Just how much do Fresno County residents love Fresno State? Enough to willingly pay higher sales taxes for the next 20 years?. Proponents of a proposed ballot measure, the “California State University, Fresno Facility and Academic Program Improvement Initiative Measure,” are betting that there are enough Fresno State graduates, family members, and friends who will vote in favor of a 0.2% sales tax — which Tim Orman, a longtime local political consultant who is the campaign’s spokesman, says would add a penny to the price of a $5 latte.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO