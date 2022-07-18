ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rapper Kodak Black arrested on drug charges in Florida

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Rapper Kodak Black was booked on drug charges in Florida after highway patrol found oxycodone in his car during a traffic stop.

Rapper Kodak Black has been arrested in south Florida on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance.

The rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was previously pardoned by Donald Trump on the last day of his presidency for a previous conviction on a weapons charge. He was booked into jail in Fort Lauderdale on Friday and released on Saturday after a $75,000 bond was negotiated at a bail hearing, his lawyer Bradford Cohen told Rolling Stone.

In a statement, Florida highway patrol said that troopers had pulled Black over because he was driving a car with window tints that appeared darker than the legal limit.

Police allege that while searching the car they found a small clear bag with 31 white tablets and almost US$75,000 in cash (£63,200, A$110,200). They say the tablets were later identified as oxycodone.

The agency says record checks also revealed that Black’s vehicle tag and driver’s license were both expired.

“Never judge a case based on an arrest. There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defence, especially in this case,” Cohen told Rolling Stone on Saturday. “We will move forward with resolving the matter quickly.”

Black was also arrested earlier this year in south Florida on trespassing charges. Prosecutors later declined to proceed with the case.

In January 2020, then president Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Black had served about half his sentence.

In 2021 he was sentenced to probation for assaulting a teenage girl in a South Carolina hotel room. Black was charged with rape but accepted a deal and instead pleaded guilty to the non-sexual offence of first-degree assault.

The rapper is one of the artists on the lineup for the Rolling Loud festival 2022, which starts on Friday. He is scheduled to perform on 24 July.

Black has sold more than 30m singles and has had several massive hits including his most recent Super Gremlin, which peaked at No 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 this year and a remix was released earlier this year by DJ David Guetta.

Associated Press contributed to this report

