ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers draft shortstop Eric Brown Jr. with the 27th pick in 2022 MLB Draft

By MK Burgess
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hXLdb_0gj6hXM700

LOS ANGELES, Ca (WFRV) – The Brewers add more help to their infield with the 27th pick, taking shortstop Eric Brown Jr. out of Coastal Carolina.

The 5’10, 190-lb shortstop hit .330 this season, scored 60 runs, was walked 39 times and struck out 28.

Brown walked on at Coastal Carolina and was the 2022 preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year. In his sophomore season, he led the team and was tied for the conference lead in walks with 33. Brown led the Sun Belt in fielding assists with 140 and started and played in all but one game for the Chanticleers on the season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFRV Local 5

Brewers prospect jumps 55 spots on Top 100 Prospects List, sits at 39

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers have some solid depth at the middle infield positions with Kolten Wong, Luis Urías, Willy Adames, and even Jace Peterson. But the saying goes, ‘the more the better,’ and you don’t need to look far to find a prospect that most recently jumped from 94 to 39 on the MLB’s Top 100 Prospects list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

OFFICIAL: Packers sign second-round pick WR Christian Watson

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s finally official, the Green Bay Packers have signed rookie wide receiver Christian Watson out of North Dakota State. Watson, the Packers’ second-round draft selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, was the last remaining player in Green Bay’s draft class unsigned but after General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction on Wednesday, Watson will be a member of the Green and Gold.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl At The MLB Home Run Derby Monday

Unfortunately, Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez weren't the only ones swinging for the fences at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. On Tuesday, a video of two fans fighting surfaced on social media. Judging by their outfits, they were both Dodgers fans. This fight occurred in the left field bleachers at...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Appleton, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Inside The Warriors

Report: Veteran Free Agent Expected to Join Warriors

After reportedly agreeing to a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, veteran forward JaMychal Green is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Twitter, stating that Green is working towards a buyout with the Thunder, and is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors once that buyout is finalized.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Report: Bucs Star Showed Up To Camp Extremely Overweight

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp very overweight. According to a report from Rick Stroud, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette was at 260 pounds during mandatory minicamp. Bucs coaches were not happy. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Eric Brown#Mlb Draft#Shortstop#Coastal Carolina#Nexstar Media Inc#Wfrv Local
The Spun

Mark McGwire's Son Was Drafted: MLB World Reacts

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals are longtime rivals, but the Cubs just selected the son of Cardinals legend Mark McGwire in the 2022 MLB Draft. Unlike his slugging dad, Mason McGwire is a pitcher. A right-hander out of California, he is committed to Oklahoma, this year's College World Series runner-up.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Celebrity Was Ejected From MLB All-Star Softball Game

The MLB celebrity All-Star Softball Game took place this past weekend. Amid the festivities, one celebrity earned the umpire's wrath and ultimately got ejected from the game. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Emmy winner Bryan Cranston was on the receiving end of a controversial strike that saw him called out. Cranston seemed to take issue with the call and started playing it up for the crowd.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
670 The Score

Cubs select 7 pitchers on 2nd day of MLB Draft

(670 The Score) The Cubs made eight more selections Monday on the second day of the MLB Draft, seven of which were pitchers. The Cubs selected high school shortstop Christopher Paciolla with the No. 86 overall pick in the third round, their first position player taken in this draft. A standout at Temecula Valley (Calif.) High, Paciolla hit .390 last season.
CHICAGO, IL
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Phoenix Suns Star Still A Free Agent

On July 18, 12-year NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe still remains a free agent available to sign with any team. Bledsoe spent last season with Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, he did not play in a game for the Trail Blazers due to injury.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz sends message to Yankees about Aaron Judge contract

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is in line for a major payday after the 2022 season, and David Ortiz wants Judge’s current team to show him the money. Judge, who turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer from the Yankees before the season, settled on a contract with the team in June to avoid arbitration. He will earn $19 million this year with a $250,000 bonus if he is named American League MVP and an additional $250,000 if he wins World Series MVP.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy