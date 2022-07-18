ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox go local with 1st-round pick, taking Oswego East left-hander Noah Schultz

By 670 Staff
670 The Score
670 The Score
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yPEgu_0gj6hVaf00

(670 The Score) The White Sox stayed local with their first-round pick in the MLB Draft on Sunday evening.

Chicago selected 18-year-old left-hander Noah Schultz out of Oswego East High School at No. 26 overall. At 6-foot-9, Schultz is an imposing figure on the mound who has a fastball that has touched 98 miles per hour before, according to the MLB Network broadcast. He has committed to Vanderbilt.

“Noah is a rare talent, and it was a bit unexpected to us that he would be available at pick No. 26,” White Sox director of amateur scouting Mike Shirley said in a statement. “We could not be more excited about his future. He is a 6-foot-9, left-handed pitcher who moves very athletically. We believe Noah has a huge ceiling, can anchor a rotation down the road and will be part of something very special for the White Sox. His talent and character speak loudly today, and we believe will be even louder in the future.”

Schultz was rated as the 49th-best prospect by MLB Pipeline entering the draft. He didn’t pitch a great deal as a high school senior, in part because he came down with a case of mononucleosis.

His biggest weapon is an upper-70s slider that’s “nearly impossible for lefties to track because of the angle he presents,” according to his MLB.com scouting report, which also praised his athleticism and body control for a youngster of his size.

Schultz was recommended by White Sox scout J.J. Lally.

At No. 62 overall in the second round, the White Sox selected Arkansas right-hander Peyton Pallette, who posted a 4.02 ERA in in 56 innings across 15 appearances in 2021, when he struck out 67 batters and walked 20. Pallette missed the 2022 season due to Tommy John surgery. He was rated as the No. 43 overall prospect by MLB.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl At The MLB Home Run Derby Monday

Unfortunately, Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez weren't the only ones swinging for the fences at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. On Tuesday, a video of two fans fighting surfaced on social media. Judging by their outfits, they were both Dodgers fans. This fight occurred in the left field bleachers at...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Scott Boras drops major truth bomb on Juan Soto’s value amid trade rumors

Juan Soto is MLB’s biggest name at the moment. The outfielder began trending after he reportedly turned down a $440 million dollar extension from the Washington Nationals. This led many to believe that the Nationals will trade him ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Soto didn’t let the trade rumors get to his head, however, and won the 2022 Home Run Derby. The 23-year old is a star in every sense of the word. Soto’s agent Scott Boras commented on the outfielder’ market value, per MLB insider Hector Gomez.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Oswego, IL
State
Arkansas State
Fox News

Details around death of Blue Jays coach's daughter revealed: 'Terrible accident'

Julia Budzinski, the 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski, was remembered in a vigil as more details were revealed about her death. Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Paige Pearson said Monday the teen was one of two girls who fell off a tube being pulled by a boat on the James River in Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
Yardbarker

New York Mets Lose Outfield Depth as Gold Glover Elects Free Agency

The Ender Inciarte era was short lived in Queens. According to MLB's transactions page, Inciarte has elected free agency, as opposed to accepting a minor league assignment, which would have saw him return to Triple A Syracuse. After signing a minor league deal with the Mets on June 20, Inciarte...
MLB
The Spun

Shohei Ohtani Makes Official All-Star Game Decision: Fans React

Shohei Ohtani is arguably the best pitcher in baseball right now. The two-way baseball superstar has won his last six starts on the mound, compiling 58 strikeouts during that span. Ohtani will display some of his skillset at the All-Star Game this week. Unfortunately, he won't be on the mound.
BASEBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox draft picks 2022: Live updates on Day 2 of MLB Draft

The White Sox believe they hit two home runs in the first two rounds of the draft. They selected Noah Schultz with the 26th pick in the draft to start their day. Schultz is an enormous, 6-foot-9 pitcher from the Chicagoland suburbs. He pitched for Oswego East High School in Aurora and was committed to Vanderbilt University before having been selected by the Sox.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Could Red Sox selling at trade deadline lead Cora, Devers to walk?

If the Boston Red Sox continue to struggle coming out of the MLB All-Star break, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may decide it's best to trade a veteran player on an expiring contract ahead of the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline rather than acquiring talent to make a postseason push.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Left Hander#Mlb Pipeline#Mlb Network#The White Sox
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz sends message to Yankees about Aaron Judge contract

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is in line for a major payday after the 2022 season, and David Ortiz wants Judge’s current team to show him the money. Judge, who turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer from the Yankees before the season, settled on a contract with the team in June to avoid arbitration. He will earn $19 million this year with a $250,000 bonus if he is named American League MVP and an additional $250,000 if he wins World Series MVP.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout makes big announcement about WBC

Mike Trout made a big announcement on Monday from the site of this year’s All-Star Game. Trout shared that he will be participating in the World Baseball Classic for the first time in his career. Not only that, but he will be the captain of the United States team.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Report: Yankees preparing to enter Juan Soto sweepstakes: ‘They offer whatever it takes’

It is not every day a generational talent hits the trade market, but one like Juan Soto is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, especially for a team like the New York Yankees. Power hitters are exactly what the Yankees are looking for. The prospect of pairing Aaron Judge with Soto could be too enticing to turn down, even if it requires giving up a monster amount of prospects in the process.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy