Expo Center hosts Tulsa Rock, Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — This weekend the Expo Center hosted the Tulsa Rock, Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show.

The event, created by the Tulsa Rock and Mineral Society, had multiple vendors with a variety of rocks, minerals, fossils, crystals and more.

Dennis O’Brian, owner of Rock Candy Minerals, said the show’s large variety is its greatest strength.

“It’s real nice because they come and spend money, which is nice for us, but they also get to see real fossils they may not see, even if they go to a museum.”

The show ended on Sunday, but if you are interested in the Tulsa Rock and Mineral Society, they meet on the second Monday of the month at College Hill Presbyterian Church in midtown Tulsa.

