There are plans on file for a 500 acre industrial park that would go up in Newton County, near the two thousand acre parcel of property that will be home to Rivian. Rivian plans to manufacture electric trucks and SUVs at its site along the Morgan-Walton county line, eventually employing upwards of 75 hundred workers. It is not clear what would go in the industrial park near Covington.

