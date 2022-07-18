Pittsburgh police: 13-year-old girl found safe

Police lights

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE July 18: Pittsburgh police said September Haston has been found safe.

Initial coverage:

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

September Haston was last seen Saturday in Point State Park. She was wearing a gray T-shirt and jean shorts.

Haston is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black cornrow-style hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

