Pittsburgh police: 13-year-old girl found safe
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE July 18: Pittsburgh police said September Haston has been found safe.
Initial coverage:
Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.
September Haston was last seen Saturday in Point State Park. She was wearing a gray T-shirt and jean shorts.
Haston is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black cornrow-style hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
