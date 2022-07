The Cleveland Guardians finished up selecting their 2022 MLB Draft Class. The Cleveland Guardians have completed their selections in the 2022 MLB Draft, and, well…that’s really it. Unlike the NBA, NHL, or NFL, the draftees for Major League clubs will usually not be relevant for a while. You’re looking at at least four, but maybe even six years for some of these guys to be Major League ready.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO