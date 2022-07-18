ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Aurora Perrineau double checked she understood 'Westworld' twist

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NGHW2_0gj6ezPc00

LOS ANGELES, July 17 (UPI) -- This article contains spoilers for Westworld Season 4 Episode 4, "Generation Loss."

The latest episode of Westworld included a bombshell about Aurora Perrineau's character, C. Viewers discovered that C is the adult version of Caleb's (Aaron Paul) daughter, Frankie (Celeste Clarke), but even Perrineau asked a colleague to confirm.

"I called someone and I'm like, 'I'm sorry, am I Aaron's daughter?'" Perrineau told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "They were like, 'yeah.'"

By the time Perrineau, 27, found out who she was playing, it was too late to confer with Clarke. Perrineau only saw Clarke's performance when the first episodes of Season 4 aired.

"I didn't know that it was the same storyline," Perrineau said. "I read the scripts, and when I got [Episode] 4, they were like, 'Oh yeah, so this is the girl who's playing mini you.'"

By Season 4, the robot hosts of a Western theme park have broken free. In the real world of the future, they still face technology that threatens humanity.

C was introduced in the third episode of the season, when host Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and former Westworld security officer Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) intercept her in the desert.

C escorts them to a rebel encampment where she is part of a resistance against the Delos company technology. That leaves a gap between young Frankie and adult C, but Perrineau said upcoming episodes will fill in some of the gap in between.

"You definitely find some things out about her past, who she was when she was a kid," Perrineau said. "'You do definitely find out about her journey and how she's gotten to where she's gotten."

Sunday's episode also reveals that C has a girlfriend (Morningstar Angelyne). Perrineau said she didn't learn her character was part of a same-sex couple until the role of her partner was cast.

"I actually didn't realize if it was a girl or a boy when I read the script," Perrineau said. "So when I looked up the actress, and they called me and told me who it was. I was super excited."

As for other revelations in the episode, Perrineau remained tight-lipped. The episode ends with Bernard digging in the sand and discovering Maeve's (Thandiwe Newton) body.

"I don't know what it means," Perrineau said. "I think Jeffrey's going to have to tell us all what it means."

Westworld has surprised viewers with timelines. In Season 1, it turned out the Man in Black (Ed Harris) was William (Jimmi Simpson) grown up. William's story was occurring in the past.

In Season 4. Maeve and Caleb are investigating other Delos theme parks, like their gangster world, while Frankie stylish a child. Bernard is trying to save the world after spending three years plugged into the system.

Perrineau, Wright and the cast filmed their scenes in the Palmdale, Calif., desert. Perrineau likened the conditions to those in George Miller's Mad Max movies.

"You definitely felt like you were really in that world because it was really hot and there's just desert for miles," Perrineau said.

Clad in black combat gear, Perrineau said she was sweating in the desert. However, she is used to sweating.

"I nervous sweat, so I was sweating the whole time," Perrineau said. "I was like, 'Is it the outfit or am I just still nervous sweating, which I do on every job?'"

In the weeks ahead on Westworld, Perineau said, viewers will see C in action. She again referenced Mad Max in terms of post-apocalyptic combat.

"It's going to be a good adventure and a lot of kicking ass," Perrineau said. "I do like that kind of Mad Max-esque kind of fighting where it's a little bit more raw and edgy."

Westworld has employed every kind of action from Western horseback riding to futuristic gunfights. Perrineau said she trains the week prior to each episode for stunts.

Perrineau is the daughter of Lost and The Matrix actor Harold Perrineau and model-actor Brittany Perrineau. Aurora Perrineau said she dabbled in acting when she was 6 and 7, and then rode horses for 14 years.

"I was doing shows," Perrineau said. "It's similar to what you're doing in the Olympics -- hunter jumper, equitation, that kind of stuff."

However, a modeling job brought Perrineau back to acting. She has since starred in films like Jem and the Holograms, Passengers, Truth or Dare and TV's Prodigal Son.

"I got back into class and started training and I really fell in love with it again," Perrineau said.

When the Westworld opportunity came about, Perrineau was traveling. She made an audition tape while on vacation.

"So I had my phone stacked on books and my boyfriend filming me," Perrineau said. "I just sent off a tape and hoped for the best."

Westworld Season 4 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Ava DuVernay Set To Direct Queen Sugar’s Final Episode

Ava DuVernay, creator and executive producer of OWN’s Queen Sugar, will return to the director’s seat for the final episode of the critically acclaimed show. Doubling back to Queen Sugar for its final and seventh season, DuVernay, who previously directed an episode in season one, will again helm the director’s duties as she brings the award-winning drama to a close in a full-circle moment. DuVernay, ARRAY Filmworks, and Warner Bros. Television have recently begun production on the show’s final episode around New Orleans.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Demascus’: Martin Lawrence Joins AMC Series As Recurring

Bad Boys actor Martin Lawrence is set for a key recurring role opposite Okieriete Onaodowan AMC’s Demascus, the half-hour comedic sci-fi series from playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and AMC Studios. The six-episode series is set to premiere next year on AMC and AMC+. Created by Chisholm, Demascus follows Demascus...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palmdale, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
tvinsider.com

‘American Horror Stories’ Episode We’re Most Looking Forward to in Season 2

There is so much secrecy surrounding this one, it’s scary!. Spun off from FX’s award-winning American Horror Story, Season 2 of the FX on Hulu anthology American Horror Stories unveils eight creepy, stand-alone episodes in series cocreator Ryan Murphy’s macabre franchise where you go in blind — and then get blindsided!
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & J.Lo Reportedly Having 2nd Wedding At His Georgia Estate: See Photos Of The Mansion

The wedding celebrations for Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, are just getting started! After tying the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, the famous couple are in the process of planning a big wedding party at Ben’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, according to TMZ. A source told the outlet that the bash will take place “in the next few weeks” with family members and close friends (which includes some famous faces) on the guest list. Ben’s Georgia residence is absolutely gorgeous and we’ve got photos of the estate below!
RICEBORO, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aurora Perrineau
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Luke Hemsworth
Person
George Miller
Person
Harold Perrineau
Person
Jimmi Simpson
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Yet Another Show

Another Netflix original series has been canceled at the streamer works to downsize its in-house animation slate. Q-Force has been stuck in limbo for about a year and a half now, and fans may finally have some closure on the fate of this beloved show. Star Matt Rogers seemed to confirm its cancellation on a recent episode of the Attitudes! podcast.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in July 2022

It's almost a new month, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to streaming services, including HBO Max. As the streamer closes out June with the final titles from its impressive June content roster, HBO Max is getting ready to freshen up its library with an entire list of new and exciting content for July 2022.
TV SERIES
UPI News

Former 'AGT' and 'The Voice' contestant Nolan Neal dies at 41

July 20 (UPI) -- Nolan Neal, a singer known as a contestant on America's Got Talent and The Voice, has died at the age of 41. Neal passed away in Nashville on Monday, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told TMZ. The singer's roommate reportedly discovered him after Neal's mother called to express concern over his welfare.
NASHVILLE, TN
Collider

'Stranger Things' Star Maya Hawke Releases Explicit Music Video for Her Single, "Thérèse"

Stranger Things star and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke has premiered the dreamy music video for a track off of her upcoming album Moss, titled "Thérèse." The video opens with a warning that the following five minutes will contain X-rated material, and boasts that it was shot on 35mm film. Set to Hawke's languid folk sound, the explicit short harbors a profound message that's as raw and exposed as the group of friends whose orgy in the woods is broken up by the police. Like so many before her, Hawke is crossing a threshold, emerging on the other side not as a young starlet walking in her family's shadow, but as a maturing artist with autonomy of her evolving career.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics
BET

‘The Best Man: Final Chapters’ Gets Official Premiere Date

The Best Man: Final Chapters has finally received its official premiere date and will head to NBC’s Peacock streaming service on Dec. 22, 2022. According to Entertainment Tonight, the spin-off is based on highly acclaimed The Best Man box office movies by writer-director Malcolm D. Lee, Final Chapters will star Taye Diggs’ Harper, Sanaa Lathan’s Robyn, Nia Long’s Jordan, Morris Chestnut’s Lance, Terrence Howard’s Quentin, Melissa De Sousa’s Shelby, Regina Hall’s Candace, and Harold Perrineau’s Murch.
MOVIES
Collider

'City on a Hill' Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

How Many Episodes Will City on a Hill Season 3 Have?. City on a Hill is set in 1990s Boston where assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) arrives to find the city full of violent criminals, corruption, and racism. And to make matters worse, their activities are backed by the local law enforcement agencies. To take on a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown, Ward forms an unlikely alliance with Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon), an FBI agent, and together, the two work to bring justice and ultimately change the city’s entire criminal justice system.
TV SERIES
NME

‘Game Of Thrones’ boss explains why first spin-off ‘Bloodmoon’ was cancelled

HBO bosses have said the first Game Of Thrones spin-off was cancelled because it lacked the “depth and richness” of the original series. The show, under the working title Bloodmoon, was originally announced in 2018 and took place 8,000 years before events in Game Of Thrones. The pilot of the show, starring Naomi Watts and Jamie Campbell Bower, reportedly cost between $30million and $35million (£29million) to shoot.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvinsider.com

‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Sets Premiere as Paramount+ Unveils First Trailer (VIDEO)

Paramount+‘s new adult animated series Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head has set a premiere date as the show will debut Thursday, August 4. The new series follows the recently released Paramount+ original film Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe as well as the 1996 classic movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do America both of which are available to stream on the platform. In Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head, Beavis and Butt-Head are back and “stupider than ever.”
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

11 New Trailers You May Have Missed This Week, From ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to ‘She Said’ (Video)

It’s time for your weekly roundup of new trailers released this week, and there’s no lack of previews for upcoming films and shows to dig through. “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5 dropped its first trailer ahead of the the Hulu drama’s Sept. 14 premiere, while star-studded casts have audiences looking forward to the remaining summer movies heading our way, including Molly Shannon, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza and Fred Armisen in the indie “Spin Me Round.”
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

AMC Spotlights the Undead in New 'Tales of the Walking Dead' Teaser

Ahead of its upcoming SDCC panel, AMC has dropped off a new teaser trailer for its hotly-anticipated anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. The six-episode series, which marks the latest spinoff in The Walking Dead universe, stars Danielle Pineda, Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), Anthony Edwards (ER) and Poppy Liu (Hacks), among others. The teaser provides a closer look at each of the characters, though it does not reveal specific details about any of the hour-long episodes.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Westworld recap: The Années folles of man

In "Annees Folles," directed by Hanelle M. Culpepper, and written by Kevin Lau and Suzanne Wrubel, our heroes walk into familiar loops with uncertain outcomes, where all paths may "lead to destruction." We open with Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) inside the Sublime, where he —and a pale horse — wander through...
TV SERIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
399K+
Followers
60K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy