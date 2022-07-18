Aurora Perrineau double checked she understood 'Westworld' twist

LOS ANGELES, July 17 (UPI) -- This article contains spoilers for Westworld Season 4 Episode 4, "Generation Loss."

The latest episode of Westworld included a bombshell about Aurora Perrineau's character, C. Viewers discovered that C is the adult version of Caleb's (Aaron Paul) daughter, Frankie (Celeste Clarke), but even Perrineau asked a colleague to confirm.

"I called someone and I'm like, 'I'm sorry, am I Aaron's daughter?'" Perrineau told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "They were like, 'yeah.'"

By the time Perrineau, 27, found out who she was playing, it was too late to confer with Clarke. Perrineau only saw Clarke's performance when the first episodes of Season 4 aired.

"I didn't know that it was the same storyline," Perrineau said. "I read the scripts, and when I got [Episode] 4, they were like, 'Oh yeah, so this is the girl who's playing mini you.'"

By Season 4, the robot hosts of a Western theme park have broken free. In the real world of the future, they still face technology that threatens humanity.

C was introduced in the third episode of the season, when host Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and former Westworld security officer Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) intercept her in the desert.

C escorts them to a rebel encampment where she is part of a resistance against the Delos company technology. That leaves a gap between young Frankie and adult C, but Perrineau said upcoming episodes will fill in some of the gap in between.

"You definitely find some things out about her past, who she was when she was a kid," Perrineau said. "'You do definitely find out about her journey and how she's gotten to where she's gotten."

Sunday's episode also reveals that C has a girlfriend (Morningstar Angelyne). Perrineau said she didn't learn her character was part of a same-sex couple until the role of her partner was cast.

"I actually didn't realize if it was a girl or a boy when I read the script," Perrineau said. "So when I looked up the actress, and they called me and told me who it was. I was super excited."

As for other revelations in the episode, Perrineau remained tight-lipped. The episode ends with Bernard digging in the sand and discovering Maeve's (Thandiwe Newton) body.

"I don't know what it means," Perrineau said. "I think Jeffrey's going to have to tell us all what it means."

Westworld has surprised viewers with timelines. In Season 1, it turned out the Man in Black (Ed Harris) was William (Jimmi Simpson) grown up. William's story was occurring in the past.

In Season 4. Maeve and Caleb are investigating other Delos theme parks, like their gangster world, while Frankie stylish a child. Bernard is trying to save the world after spending three years plugged into the system.

Perrineau, Wright and the cast filmed their scenes in the Palmdale, Calif., desert. Perrineau likened the conditions to those in George Miller's Mad Max movies.

"You definitely felt like you were really in that world because it was really hot and there's just desert for miles," Perrineau said.

Clad in black combat gear, Perrineau said she was sweating in the desert. However, she is used to sweating.

"I nervous sweat, so I was sweating the whole time," Perrineau said. "I was like, 'Is it the outfit or am I just still nervous sweating, which I do on every job?'"

In the weeks ahead on Westworld, Perineau said, viewers will see C in action. She again referenced Mad Max in terms of post-apocalyptic combat.

"It's going to be a good adventure and a lot of kicking ass," Perrineau said. "I do like that kind of Mad Max-esque kind of fighting where it's a little bit more raw and edgy."

Westworld has employed every kind of action from Western horseback riding to futuristic gunfights. Perrineau said she trains the week prior to each episode for stunts.

Perrineau is the daughter of Lost and The Matrix actor Harold Perrineau and model-actor Brittany Perrineau. Aurora Perrineau said she dabbled in acting when she was 6 and 7, and then rode horses for 14 years.

"I was doing shows," Perrineau said. "It's similar to what you're doing in the Olympics -- hunter jumper, equitation, that kind of stuff."

However, a modeling job brought Perrineau back to acting. She has since starred in films like Jem and the Holograms, Passengers, Truth or Dare and TV's Prodigal Son.

"I got back into class and started training and I really fell in love with it again," Perrineau said.

When the Westworld opportunity came about, Perrineau was traveling. She made an audition tape while on vacation.

"So I had my phone stacked on books and my boyfriend filming me," Perrineau said. "I just sent off a tape and hoped for the best."

Westworld Season 4 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.