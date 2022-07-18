ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Look: Best Photos Of NFL Reporter Erin Andrews' Relationship

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A funny photo of Erin Andrews and her close friend and podcast co-host, Charissa Thompson, went viral on social media earlier this weekend....

thespun.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well. Padgett, who's...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Best Marisa Miller 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Just last month, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched around the world. Over the years, there have been a number of iconic shoots that last the test of time. One of those came over a decade ago when Marisa Miller graced the magazine's pages in noting but body paint.
BEAUTY & FASHION
USA TODAY

Is that Packers legend Brett Favre's daughter, Brittany, competing on ABC's 'Claim to Fame'?

Does a strong poker face run in the Favre family? Is that supposed to be a Cheesehead on the wall of clues? Are any Green Bay Packers fans watching this?. So many questions, so few answers so far on the new ABC reality show “Claim to Fame,” beginning with this one: Is that legendary Packers quarterback Brett Favre’s oldest daughter, Brittany, competing for $100,000?
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charissa Thompson
Person
Jarret Stoll
Person
Erin Andrews
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reveals If She Thinks He'll Stay Retired

In late June, tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL for the second time. "I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team," Gronkowski said in his statement. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.
TAMPA, FL
Distractify

After Nearly 40 Years on TV, What Is Kelly Ripa's Net Worth?

It’s safe to say that Kelly Ripa has one of the most recognizable faces on TV. The 51-year-old has been in the spotlight since she was 16 years old, when she first nabbed a role as a dancer on Dance Party USA. Since then, she's gone on to become an award-winning soap star, executive producer, and host of one of the most famous daytime talk shows in television history. Now, with the premiere of Generation Gap, Kelly can add "game show host" to her impressive resume.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#American Football
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Has Fans Going Wild Over These Eye-Catching New Pics

Bridget Moynahan is known by millions for playing Erin Reagan on the CBS police drama Blue Bloods but she’s also been a model. Some new photos that Moynahan shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday are making fans go wild. The actress is shown in both black-and-white and color photos with some cool makeup and hats. Take look at the selection of pics Moynahan dropped here.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Zach Wilson Appears to Respond to Allegation He Slept With Mom’s Best Friend

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson appears to have responded to an accusation from his ex-girlfriend that he slept with his mother’s best friend. Wilson’s ex, Abbey Gile, made the accusation after she was seemingly spotted in a photo alongside his once best friend, Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne. In a video that has since been deleted, she confirmed the relationship. And in another comment, per the New York Post, she alleged that Wilson cheated on her with an older woman.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

‘Storage Wars’ Fans Are in a Frenzy Over Brandi Passante’s Latest Post With Barry Weiss

For fans of Storage Wars, they can geek out over seeing show stars Brandi Passante and Barry Weiss team up for some sweet pics. We get a chance to see them together in two photos from Passante’s Instagram account. A third photo features a motorcycle but we don’t know if it’s hers or Weiss’ sweet ride. Well, fans love seeing these two TV stars together. Feast your eyes upon Passante and Weiss having some laughs and fun.
TV SERIES
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
575K+
Followers
68K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy