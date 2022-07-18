At least 4 dead, multiple injured after shooting at Indiana mall

Police on Monday provided more details about the shooting at a mall in Indiana on Sunday that left three victims dead — including the name of the "Good Samaritan" who is believed to have killed the shooter and stopped the attack. Officials called the actions of the armed civilian "nothing short of heroic," noting that the gunman likely would have killed many more people had he not intervened. Police said the incident began at approximately 4:54 p.m. local time, when a shooter entered the mall and went straight to a food court bathroom. He stayed there for an hour and two...

GREENWOOD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO