ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

At least 4 dead, multiple injured after shooting at Indiana mall

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities say at least three people are dead and two...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Indiana shooting: 1 dead, 3 hurt after shots fired during vigil at park

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — At least one person was killed and three others were hurt during a vigil at a park in suburban Indianapolis, authorities said. According to WISH-TV and WRTV, the incident occurred about 10 p.m. Sunday at Don Challis Park in Beech Grove, where people had gathered for a vigil. Beech Grove police arrived to find four people with gunshot wounds, the news outlets reported.
BEECH GROVE, IN
CBS Chicago

Police identify "Good Samaritan" who stopped Indiana mall shooting

Police on Monday provided more details about the shooting at a mall in Indiana on Sunday that left three victims dead — including the name of the "Good Samaritan" who is believed to have killed the shooter and stopped the attack. Officials called the actions of the armed civilian "nothing short of heroic," noting that the gunman likely would have killed many more people had he not intervened. Police said the incident began at approximately 4:54 p.m. local time, when a shooter entered the mall and went straight to a food court bathroom. He stayed there for an hour and two...
GREENWOOD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WREG

Wife and husband among Greenwood mall victims; gunman identified

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The four people who died as a result of Sunday’s mass shooting in the Greenwood Park Mall have been identified. The Greenwood Police Department confirmed that around 6 p.m. Sunday a lone suspect entered the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall, located at 1251 U.S. Hwy 31 North in Greenwood, Indiana. […]
GREENWOOD, IN
CBS New York

Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Three people were fatally shot and two were injured Sunday evening at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said.The man entered the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court, Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said.A 22-year-old from nearby Bartholomew County who was legally carrying a firearm at the mall shot and killed the gunman, Ison said at a news conference.Four of those hit by gunfire were...
GREENWOOD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
NBC News

NBC News

411K+
Followers
50K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy