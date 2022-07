Budget wonks in Topeka as well as your county courthouse are wrestling with a big drop in oil and gas tax revenues. Kansas oil producers generated $21.1 million dollars in Severance Tax revenue during the fiscal year that ended June 30th. The total for fiscal 2022 was less than half the $42.3 million in gross collections reported in fiscal 2021. In an email, The Kansas Department of Revenue says natural gas collections were down from $23 million to $6.2 million. Combined oil-and-gas property tax collections for calendar-year 2021 dropped more than 12 million dollars from the year before, to $47.5 million.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO