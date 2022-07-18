ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Valley: How to Celebrate National Tequila Day 2022

By foodgressing
foodgressing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre your salt and limes ready? The following locations around the Las Vegas Valley are offering the best ways to celebrate National Tequila Day 2022 on Sunday, July 24. The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod will offer the “Patrón’s Ranch Water” cocktail at REMIX Lounge, 108 Drinks and View Lounge, crafted...

foodgressing.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort Casino Likely to Shut Down

A long list of iconic (and not-so-iconic) names have come and gone on the Las Vegas Strip. While the current lineup of Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report casinos has been relatively stable, that has not always been true on on the Strip and in the greater Las Vegas-area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vice

The Best Vegas-Area National Parks, Caves, and Deserts to Do Drugs In

To the uninitiated, Las Vegas may seem a gateway to Hell (aka, spending the equivalent of a month’s rent on craps and the world’s most decadent brunches). But there is heaven if you know where to look. The landscape that surrounds the city is a visual feast: red rocks, snowy peaks, hardy desert flowers, and rolling sand dunes stretch out beneath the blistering blue sky in nearby national and state parks, conservation areas, sick hiking trails, and campgrounds—all less than a day’s drive away.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

12 Reasons to Drive to Boulder City

We get it. Summer's here and you want to go on vacation, but flying is a mess and driving is more expensive than ever, even as gas prices drop. Just a 45-minute drive from Sin City, Boulder City could be your best bet for a road trip getaway from Las Vegas. It's an easy drive that won't max out your credit card and feels a world away from the bright lights of Sin City. It's got the Hoover Dam, outdoor adventures, and the blue waters of Lake Mead. Everything except gambling—which is actually banned inside city limits, making this Nevada destination feel not so Nevada-ish. Just remember, Boulder City gets just as hot as Vegas, so plan accordingly and bring plenty of water and sunscreen. Ready for a healthy dose of summer fun and a little bit of history? Here's what to do when visiting Boulder City.
BOULDER CITY, NV
AdWeek

KVVU Reporter Describes Chaos After False Report of Shooter on Las Vegas Strip

KVVU reporter Dani Masten was inside the Aria Resort and Casino on Saturday night when a false report of a shooter at created chaos up and down the Las Vegas Strip. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a man had thrown a rock at a glass door at the MGM Grand, but the loud noise caused people to think it was an active shooter. KVVU said word spread quickly through social media.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy