MLB Draft Tracker: What Rebels Are Moving to the Pros?

By The Grove Report Staff
 3 days ago

Fresh off a national championship, it is expected that multiple Ole Miss Rebels will be selected in the 2022 MLB Draft.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Fresh off its first national championship in program history, the Ole Miss Rebels are likely sending some members of their roster to the professional ranks via the MLB Draft.

The draft begins on Sunday night, and multiple faces who have become familiar for Rebel fans could be on their way to professional farm systems. Captain Tim Elko has exhausted his collegiate eligibility and will await his draft fate, and another name to watch is Rebel outfielder Kevin Graham. Graham has a year of eligibility left in college, so it is unclear if he will be drafted and, if he is, whether or not he will return to Oxford.

Other players to keep an eye on include Justin Bench and Hayden Dunhurst. T.J. McCants is also a draft eligible sophomore, and Dylan DeLucia, who rose quickly in the Rebel ranks this season, could be selected as well.

There is also the potential that some Rebel recruits could be selected out of the high school ranks, being chosen high enough to lead them to choose the professional route instead of coming to Oxford.

The Grove Report will keep you updated on the happenings in the draft as far as Ole Miss is concerned. Follow along below for updates on the Rebels and potential Rebels selected in the 2022 MLB Draft.

JULY 17, 10 P.M. UPDATE

The first Ole Miss signee off the board in the 2022 draft is Jackson Ferris, going No. 47 overall to the Chicago Cubs. Ferris is a LHP out of Mount Airy, North Carolina.

JULY 17, 11:30 P.M. UPDATE

Rebel outfield prospect Roman Anthony is selected No. 79 overall by the Boston Red Sox.

JULY 18, 2:30 P.M. UPDATE

Derek Diamond has been selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Kansas City Royals have selected Rebel catcher Hayden Dunhurst in the MLB Draft.

Pitcher Dylan DeLucia has also been selected by the Cleveland Guardians.

JULY 18, 4 P.M. UPDATE

Tim Elko is heading to the Chicago White Sox after being selected on Monday afternoon, and Brandon Johnson has been selected by the Kansas City Royals.

JULY 19, 3:20 P.M. UPDATE

Kevin Graham has been selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Justin Bench has been drafted by the San Francisco Giants.

Lane Kiffin: 'I Had A Plan' That Would Lead Ole Miss to National Championship in Baseball

ATLANTA -- Lane Kiffin had a plan all along that would lead the Ole Miss Rebels to their first baseball national championship in school history. The Rebel football head coach took to the podium at SEC Media Days on Monday, and he was asked a question about signing mustard bottles and golf balls this offseason after last year's late-game antics against the Tennessee Volunteers. Kiffin went on to state that when he threw out the first pitch prior to a baseball game between Ole Miss and Tennessee this spring, the ensuing sweep by the Volunteers was all a part of his grand scheme that would lead the Rebels to a national title.
