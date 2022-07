EUGENE, Ore. – People will be masking up yet again while the World Athletics Championships are in town. Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among attendees and staffers, all workers and volunteers at Oregon22 will need to wear a mask when they are in a closed or indoor space, including mass transit. Some personnel from outside the event are also being required to wear a mask indoors, including technical and medical officials, broadcasters, media personnel and contractors.

