Strong pitching gives River Riders series win over Doughboys

Doug Buckles was the first voice of the Unaka Rangers football. He took over announcing the games in 1975 and retired in 2018. He was the voice of the Unaka Rangers for 43 years and was a member of Carter Christian Church. His favorite sayings were “up the creek” and “down the creek,” referring to which way the ball was going. Buckles was always making funny comments; one time, he said Hampton has scored before we could get a bag of popcorn. He was a 1957 graduate from Unaka, where he played football.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO