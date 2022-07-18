Strong pitching gives River Riders series win over Doughboys

Mary Poarch Ingram, 81, Elizabethton, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 21, in the Guinn Cemetery (Fairview Community), Hampton, with Pastor Estel Williams officiating. Active pallbearers, who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Thursday, will be Michael Whitehead, Terry Whitehead, Jonathan Campbell, Roland Otte, Randy Smith, Chris Shankle, Carmon Whitehead, Caleb Jones, Paul Beal Sr. and Tony Bowers. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday or Thursday morning. Family will not be present. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.
