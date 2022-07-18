ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Strong pitching gives River Riders series win over Doughboys

By Contributed Content
elizabethton.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elizabethton River Riders (19-19) took game three of the weekend series against the Johnson City Doughboys (19-20) on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 5-0. Starting pitcher Collin Rothermel went six innings, giving up no runs on just four hits, walking three and striking out three. The...

www.elizabethton.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elizabethton.com

River Riders drop key game one in Kingsport

KINGSPORT–The Kingsport Axmen (26-13) won game one of a key two-game series against the Elizabethton River Riders (19-20) on Tuesday night by a final score of 6-4. Right fielder Ian Riley went 1-for-3 a run scored and two RBI. The victory extended the Axmen’s lead in the Appy League...
KINGSPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

Elizabethton River Riders announce All-Star selections

The Appalachian League has announced its rosters for the second annual All-Star Game taking place on Tuesday, July 26, at Burlington Athletic Stadium in Burlington, North Carolina. The game is presented by Visit Alamance, and will feature 44 of the league’s top players. Selections were made by the league’s managers.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Tornado men’s basketball slate released

BRISTOL – King University men’s basketball head coach Jason Gillespie has announced the 2022-23 schedule for the Tornado. The Tornado open the season with a conference challenge at home on November 11-12 before the season concludes on March 3-5 at the Conference Carolinas Men’s Basketball Championship. King...
BRISTOL, TN
elizabethton.com

Local schools participate in annual 7 on 7 passing league

Players from local schools participated in a 7 on 7 passing league Friday and Saturday. The event was hosted by Hampton High School, and Happy Valley, Cloudland, Unaka, Hampton, Tri-Cities Christian, North Greene, Johnson County and Happy Valley participated. Unaka won the tournament, defeating Happy Valley. “We are looking forward...
HAMPTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Kingsport, TN
Elizabethton, TN
Sports
City
Elizabethton, TN
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
elizabethton.com

Jeff Woods to perform in Bristol Saturday night

If you like Blues, Rock, and Soul music come join Jeff Woods, a native of Elizabethton, living in Nashville, and his band at Delta Blues BBQ on State Street in Bristol on Saturday, July 23, from 7 to 9 p.m. Bring a lawn chair, come and have a good time,...
BRISTOL, TN
elizabethton.com

Elizabethton VFW recognized as ‘All-State Team’

The VFW Department of Tennessee on June 30, 2022, recognized Elizabethton’s VFW Post 2166 for Achieving the Status of “ALL-STATE TEAM.”. The “All State” status is a designation awarded to individual Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts based on the post’s accomplishments over the course of a year including community events, veteran support activities, membership numbers, and other factors are considered.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Remembering the Legends: Doug Buckles

Doug Buckles was the first voice of the Unaka Rangers football. He took over announcing the games in 1975 and retired in 2018. He was the voice of the Unaka Rangers for 43 years and was a member of Carter Christian Church. His favorite sayings were “up the creek” and “down the creek,” referring to which way the ball was going. Buckles was always making funny comments; one time, he said Hampton has scored before we could get a bag of popcorn. He was a 1957 graduate from Unaka, where he played football.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

James A. “Jim” Murray

James A. “Jim” Murray, 79, of Hampton, Tenn., passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, peacefully at his home. Jim was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He was the son of the late Arthur J. and Betty Morton Murray. Jim was a graduate of Happy Valley High School....
HAMPTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughboys#Appalachian League#Rbi
elizabethton.com

Tim Decker and Tennessee River featured at Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jams

On Saturday, July 23, The Covered Bridge Jams Concert will feature the group Tim Decker and Tennessee River. Tim Decker has been a banjo player for over 30 years bringing a lot of music in different spectrums. The dobro player for the band is Jimmie Rosenbaum from Maryville. The mandolin player is Lynn West from Tellico. Bass player is Tim Leo from Kingston, and the guitar player is John Orr from Alcoa.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Gene Sams

Gene Sams, 83, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Hillview Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was the son of Elmer B. Sams Sr. and Pearl Humphrey Sams. Gene was a 1956 graduate of Elizabethton High School and 1960 graduate of East Tennessee State University with a...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Dallas Webster Hughes

Dallas Webster Hughes, 77, of Hudson, N.C., passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Roan Mountain, Tenn., on October 9, 1944 to the late Clyde B. Hughes and A. Viola Putman Hughes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Betty June Gouge, Emma Jean Deetz, Shelby Jean Brumit and Joyce Thomas, and two brothers, Sidney “Dee” Hughes and Russell W. Hughes.
HUDSON, NC
elizabethton.com

Diane Lynn McClaskey

Diane Lynn McClaskey, 67, of Johnson City, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Born in Ohio, the McClaskey family moved by unanimous family vote to make beautiful Tennessee their home. Diane was the daughter of Geraldine “Jeri” Huskins and the late James Douglas McClaskey.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
elizabethton.com

Gardening seminar planned at Sycamore Shoals State Park

Sycamore Shoals State Park in Elizabethton will host a gardening seminar series on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. until noon in the Community Room. The seminar will be presented by Master Gardener, Ben Hunter. Discussions will include: Review of Summer Gardens — What went right and what went wrong; Plant a fall garden — Any kind of vegetable is better than weeds; and Pruning of blackberries, blueberries, fruit trees and renovation of strawberries.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Mary Poarch Ingram

Mary Poarch Ingram, 81, Elizabethton, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 21, in the Guinn Cemetery (Fairview Community), Hampton, with Pastor Estel Williams officiating. Active pallbearers, who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Thursday, will be Michael Whitehead, Terry Whitehead, Jonathan Campbell, Roland Otte, Randy Smith, Chris Shankle, Carmon Whitehead, Caleb Jones, Paul Beal Sr. and Tony Bowers. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday or Thursday morning. Family will not be present. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Roan Mountain Summer Concert features SIGEAN

This Saturday, July 23, the Roan Mountain Summer Concert Series will feature SIGEAN from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Anderson Community Park (behind the post office). SIGEAN is a favorite local band playing at many of our wonderful festivals and venues for over two decades. Their genre of music is descirbed as Irish Traditional — lively, poetic, heartwarming and incredibly humorous.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
elizabethton.com

Kay Ruth Lumsden VanDyke

“But I do not account my life of any value nor as precious to myself; if only I may finish my course and the ministry that I received from the Lord Jesus to testify to the gospel of the grace of God.” Acts 20:24. Kay Ruth Lumsden VanDyke went...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

MPCC to host Teen Night! Glow-in-the-Dark Nerf War

JOHNSON CITY — Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will host its first Glow-in-the-Dark Nerf War on Friday, Aug. 19, from 6-8 p.m. Teens ages 13-17 are invited to bring their own Nerf guns, which must be approved by staff prior to use. Nerf darts will be provided at the event. Safety eyewear is required and will be provided.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Back to School Bash ministry set for July 30

The end of July brings the “Back to School Bash,” a ministry of Harmony Freewill Baptist Church that provides area students with a backpack full of free, age-appropriate school supplies. “We want to take the burden off of families, who are already dealing with so much,” said Director...
HAMPTON, TN
elizabethton.com

First Baptist Elizabethton to host free food bag distribution

First Baptist Church in Elizabethton will be hosting a free food bag distribution on Thursday, July 21, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The distribution will be outside as a drive-through pick-up. First Baptist Elizabethton is located at 212 E. F St. For more information, please call 423-543-1931.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Police Beats

The following arrests have been reported by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office:. Rebecca Ann Hobbs was arrested on July 12 by CCSO Lt. Daniel Kneaskern on a warrant for failure to appear. Misty Dawn Charlton was arrested on July 12 by CCSO Lt. Daniel Kneaskern on a warrant for...
CARTER COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy